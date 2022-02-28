ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Youngstown Radio Reading Service celebrates milestone at Goodwill Industries

By Peyton Ellert
 8 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Radio Reading Service (YRRS) will celebrate its 30 year anniversary in March at Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries.

YRRS, which celebrated 45 years of broadcasting last year, is a non-profit radio station, providing independent access to information for people who are blind or print-impaired.

YRRS operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, airing a variety of original interview shows and special-interest programs on top of content from newspapers, magazines and books, read by volunteers.

Annie Phillips, interim CEO of YRRS said she believes this is an extraordinary accomplishment.

“What our Radio Reading service has accomplished is extraordinary. Our YRRS team is made up of a group of dedicated individuals who are enthusiastic about executing the mission of Youngstown Goodwill and Radio Reading,” she said.

Originally part of the Youngstown Society for the Blind and Disabled, YRRS began broadcasting in 1976 and operated for two years on the Youngstown State University campus before moving in 1978.

YRRS will commemorate the 30-year milestone with two anniversary programs that will air on March 1 and March 8, at 2 p.m. and again at 8:30 p.m., each day.

The half-hour shows will feature Goodwill employees and volunteers who have been part of Radio
Reading since its transition from YSBD. Each episode will also be available on Goodwill’s website after it airs.

Operating on the SCA channel of WYSU-FM, YRRS is available on specially-tuned radios provided free to listeners, the Goodwill website and Amazon Alexa, using the skill name “Goodwill Youngstown Radio.”

For more information on Youngstown Goodwill, visit goodwillyoungstown.org .

