New Orleans, LA

NOPD: Teenager arrested for having illegal drugs, gun, and resisting officer

By Michaela Romero
 8 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department arrested a 17-year-old this week for illegally carrying a firearm, illegal possession of narcotics, and resisting an officer.

The incident happened on February 24, 2022, near the intersection of St Charles Avenue and Terpsichore Streets.

According to investigators, officers spotted the suspect concealing a weapon and ordered the suspect to stop.

According to police, the suspect ignored officers and fled. Officers were able to apprehend the suspect and recovered the weapon.

After recovering the weapon, police found illegal drugs on the teen.

The suspect was transported to the Juvenile Justice Center and booked accordingly.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

Comments / 8

AP_001452.734a18dadfa940b9b68a0ba9689ff489.1739
8d ago

When I was seventeen I got busted for smoking pot in 1989. I was tried as an adult. What’s up with that? He is considered a an adult as far as I am concerned. Equal justice!

Reply
3
Dedrick Chambers
8d ago

the juvenile justice center he is 17 he should be going to opp smh its a revolving door in orleans fire the DA the new sheriff and everybody

Reply
2
 

