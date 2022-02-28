ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Shield’ Star Michael Chiklis Reflects on Storyline He Fought Against

By Allison Hambrick
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SjmOx_0eRUjAHH00

The Shield actor Michael Chiklis opened up about the one storyline he tried unsuccessfully to ax before it aired: a season three storyline that Det. Dutch Wagenbach (Jay Karnes) saw choke a cat.

It was the only argument, if you’re going to call it that,” Chiklis told Entertainment Weekly. “I was adamantly against it. [Director David Mamet] and I got into it. I was like, ‘You can’t have Dutch choke a f—ing cat!’ It was crazy to me. And Mamet was just, ‘The cat dies.’ We called in [creator Shawn Ryan] and I was outvoted. It’s powerful, there’s no doubt. It shapes his character moving forward. They don’t really address it per se, not that you would. What would he do? It’s not like he’s going to confess.”

For his part, Karnes wasn’t thrilled with that plot either. In the same interview, the Shield actor explained: “We’d have a meeting with the writers before each season. And Scott Rosenbaum, who wrote a lot of Dutch’s stuff, turned to me and said, ‘Can I ask you a question: What would make Dutch strangle a cat while in his underwear?'” shares Karnes, the actor behind the ever-curious crime solver Det. Dutch Wagenbach. “I looked at him and said, ‘You’re joking, right?’ At a later point, Shawn says to me, ‘I have good news and bad news. The good news is, David Mamet is going to be directing a Dutch-heavy episode. The bad news is, you’re going to be strangling a cat in that episode.'”

Additionally, the episode dealt with Dutch investigating a serial killer. His encounter with the criminal then influenced him to experiment with violence.

We’d been playing around the edges of Dutch’s fascination with serial killers for a couple of years, and how far would he go?” Ryan said. “It was a really interesting topper to that story that Dutch buys into this idea that you can see the face of God in the eyes of a creature — either feline or human — that’s on the precipice of dying, and that he’s so into his work that he does this, and then realizes that there was nothing there and I’ve just done this horrible thing. We made a PETA top 10 worst list.”

The Shield Star Opens Up About Changing His Image for Role

Though the show is now remembered fondly, The Shield was a game-changer in its day. That’s precisely why Michael Chiklis wanted to star in it so badly. At the time, he played “character’ roles and wanted to shake up his perception.

“I was in a very particular place in my life and was looking to change the trajectory of my career,” Chiklis said. “I’d been relegated to playing affable, roly-poly guys. And I’d just gone through a shattering experience on Daddio, so I was, honestly, frustrated. I wanted to do something smart, hard-hitting, and adult. My wife is the one who said to me, ‘It’s not incumbent on the studios reinvent you, it’s incumbent upon you to reinvent yourself.’ She was basically saying, get in the gym, change your physique, and we’ll do whatever we need to do as a family until we either invent that role or it materializes.”

However, Chiklis headed his wife’s advice. He then made himself into exactly the kind of guy who starred in shows like The Shield.

“At the time, we were developing a feature film about a rogue cop, essentially a Vic Mackey-type,” he continued. “I worked out three hours a day, shaved my head. And all of a sudden my wife dragged me to a Gymboree class for our toddler and there was Cathy Ryan, who she went to preschool with in Miami. She introduced us to her husband, Shawn, and we started talking, and he said, ‘I have this show with FX,’ which I had no idea what FX was. He sent it to me, and I flipped out over the script.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘The Shield’: Michael Chiklis Remembers Hoping to Change ‘Trajectory’ of His Career on the Show

The Shield star Michael Chiklis opened up about how the game changing series was just what he felt his career lacked before. “I was in a very particular place in my life and was looking to change the trajectory of my career,” CHklis told Entertainment Weekly. “I’d been relegated to playing affable, roly-poly guys. And I’d just gone through a shattering experience on Daddio, so I was, honestly, frustrated. I wanted to do something smart, hard-hitting, and adult. My wife is the one who said to me, ‘It’s not incumbent on the studios reinvent you, it’s incumbent upon you to reinvent yourself.’ She was basically saying, get in the gym, change your physique, and we’ll do whatever we need to do as a family until we either invent that role or it materializes.”
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Michael Chiklis to star in the first episode of Fox's Accused

The Gotham alum is returning to Fox to headline the premiere of Fox's crime anthology drama, based on a BBC British format, that tells its story from the defendant's point of view in a trial. "Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another, until it’s too late to turn back," per Deadline. "Chiklis will play Dr. Scott Corbett, a successful brain surgeon with a seemingly perfect family. He faces the limits of unconditional love when he discovers his teenage son may be planning a violent attack at school." Fox also revealed that Homeland vet Michael Cuesta will direct the premiere, reuniting him with Homeland executive producers Homeland Gordon and Alex Gansa. “Michael Chiklis and Michael Cuesta, teamed with Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore, make a powerful combination for Accused,” said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn. “They each are synonymous with high-stakes television, engaging drama and compelling performances, striking the perfect tone required for a series of this caliber.”
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Ryan
Person
David Mamet
Person
Michael Chiklis
Distractify

When Is Tori Roloff's Due Date — and Will Baby No. 3 Be Another Little Person?

In November 2021, Zach and Tori Roloff announced they are expecting their third child following a miscarriage in March. The Little People, Big World stars have allowed TLC fans glimpses into their previous pregnancy journeys, and this time around has been no different. Still, viewers are curious: When is Tori's due date with baby No. 3? And does this little one have dwarfism like their first two kids? Keep reading to learn more.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Elon Musk Asked to Deactivate All Teslas in Russia Over Ukraine Invasion

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, has stayed super engaged in trying to help Ukraine deal with Russia. And he makes his deals and pitches via social media. But will Elon Musk agree to this latest request? Insider reported that a small group of Twitter users are asking the Tesla and SpaceX owner to shut down the electric cars his company sold in Russia.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dutch#Entertainment Weekly
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’: How Much Do Parker Schnabel’s Employees Make?

When folks watch Gold Rush there is a lot about Parker Schnabel, but what about his employees? How much do they make?. It can be easy to just think about the main characters of the show. They are usually the bosses like Schnabel, Rick Ness, Tony Beets, and more. Then there is the inner circle of employees that is featured in every episode. For Parker, that is usually his operator Mitch Blaschke. For someone like Beets, it’s his whole family that is featured.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Celebrities
realitytitbit.com

Jesse Meester is dating a fellow 90 Day Fiance star in 2022

After last night’s episode of the Darcey and Stacey Tell All special, Jesse Meester has been the name on everybody’s lips. Darcey and Stacey Tell All has been every reality TV lover’s dream, full of arguments, drama and chaos. However, there were some unexpected guests on the show as Darcey’s ex-boyfriends Jesse and Tom were invited to appear on the special episode.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Fast Food Chains Face Growing Pressure to Halt Operations in Russia

Nine days have passed since Putin authorized his nation’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. In that time, countless well-known companies and brands have pulled out of Russia in an effort to cripple its economy. International sanctions span famous brands like Apple, oil companies such as Exxon Mobile, and American automakers like Ford and GM. Now though, as the sanctions continue, popular fast-food chains face growing pressure to halt their operations across Russia.
ECONOMY
Complex

Kanye West’s Alleged Girlfriend Chaney Jones Tries Distinguishing Herself From Kim Kardashian

Not much is known about Kanye West’s latest love interest, Chaney Jones, except that the 24-year-old is a model. It seems that Jones tried to fix that by sharing some information about her background on her Instagram, which has since been deleted. But she might have been particularly prompted to do this because she’s been getting a lot of Kim Kardashian comparisons ever since being linked to Ye.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Accused’: Michael Chiklis To Star In Premiere Episode Of Fox Crime Anthology, Michael Cuesta To Direct

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: In his return to Fox, Emmy winner Michael Chiklis is set to headline the premiere episode of the network’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Fellow Emmy winner Michael Cuesta (Homeland) has been tapped to direct the premiere, reuniting with Homeland executive producers Gordon and Gansa. Accused, co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial....
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Yeti to Stop Selling Coolers and Other Products at Lowe’s: Here’s Why

If you were thinking about heading to your closest Lowe’s store to pick up a new Yeti cooler, you may want to reconsider. That’s right, Outsiders. Word is being passed down that Yeti will be pulling all of their popular coolers from Lowe’s stores around the nation. The move looks to be part of a big-picture strategy by the luxury cooler maker. They will be cutting down on their wholesale footprint by lessening the number of retail stores they work with. That will also allow them to focus more on their digital audience.
ECONOMY
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

420K+
Followers
44K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy