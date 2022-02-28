ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota House committee rejects recreational pot bill

By The Associated Press
 8 days ago

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota House Republicans have dismissed a proposal to legalize recreational pot for adults, in a major blow to a bill that aimed to honor the will of the voters.

The bill that was tossed Monday narrowly passed the Republican-controlled Senate last week. Lawmakers reasoned they should try to stay ahead of a campaign to get recreational marijuana back on the ballot this November. But lawmakers on the House State Affairs committee dismissed the proposal on an eight to three vote.

Marijuana legalization advocates vowed to mount a last-ditch effort to resurrect the proposal on the House floor.

