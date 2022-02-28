Jason Momoa Supports Zoe Kravitz’s ‘The Batman’ With Her Boyfriend Channing Tatum Amid Lisa Bonet Split

Jason Momoa, Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum. Shutterstock (3)

Family is forever. Jason Momoa made his support for Zoë Kravitz — and his approval of her boyfriend, Channing Tatum — loud and clear after his split from her mother, Lisa Bonet.

“SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO,” the Game of Thrones alum, 42, shared via Instagram on Monday, February 28.

Momoa shared photos of himself and Tatum, 41, on the tarmac at an airport. The Hawaii native wore a newsboy cap with a leather jacket and jeans while the Magic Mike star was relaxed in a hoodie and baggie jeans. Both looked thrilled to support Kravitz, 33, who appears as Selina Kyle, a.k.a Catwoman, in The Batman, which also stars Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader.

Us Weekly confirmed that Tatum was officially dating the California native in August 2021.

“I’m so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz,” the caption continued. “Mahalo @wbpictures for the invite. we are very grateful. ALOHA J and C.”

The Aquaman actor is also in the Warner Bros. superhero family as the king of Atlantis, but he is part of Kravitz’s off-camera family too. Prior to their January split, Momoa had been in a relationship with Bonet, 54, since 2005.

“We share our Family news ~ That we are parting ways in marriage,” the estranged spouses wrote in a joint statement shared on Momoa’s Instagram page at the time. “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that ~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

The statement continued, “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived ~ We free each other ~ to be who we are learning to become … Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our children teaching our children what’s possible ~ Living the Prayer — May Love Prevail J & L.”

The Cosby Show alum married the Pryde of Gypsies Productions founder in a secret ceremony in October 2017. They share two children, daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13. Bonet shares daughter Zoë with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.

Two weeks after announcing their split, Momoa made it clear that he was still as supportive as ever of his stepdaughter. He shared one of the first photos of the Big Little Lies star as Catwoman in The Batman. “So proud. Can’t wait,” the actor captioned the pic via Instagram on January 26. “March 4th. Love u zozo.”

