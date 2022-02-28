ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nilüfer Yanya Shares New Song “The Dealer”: Listen

By Madison Bloom
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nilüfer Yanya has shared a new single from her forthcoming album Painless. It’s called “The Dealer,” and you can check it out below. “When I was writing this song I was thinking about the transient nature of life and...

pitchfork.com

Pitchfork

Listen to Mdou Moctar’s New Song “Nakanegh Dich”

Mdou Moctar has released the new song “Nakanegh Dich.” The Tuareg musician and his band recorded the track in Los Angeles with Rob Schnapf during the sessions for Afrique Victime. “This is Mdou’s very first time using a wah pedal,” bassist and producer Mikey Coltun remarked in a statement. “At some point, Mdou called Rob into the studio and asked him to control the wah with his foot while Mdou shredded a solo.” Listen to “Nakanegh Dich” below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pitchfork

Hercules & Love Affair Announce New Album In Amber, Share New Song: Listen

Hercules and Love Affair—a project led by DJ and producer Andy Butler—will return this year with their first new album since 2017’s Omnion. In Amber is out June 17 (via Skint/BMG). The album features Butler reuniting with ANOHNI for the first time since “Blind” from Hercules’ self-titled 2008 debut. Watch the video for the new song “Grace,” which features vocals from Butler and Elin Ey, below.
HipHopDX.com

Former 'Making The Band' Rapper Babs Bunny Reacts To Freddy P & Willie Taylor's Anti-Diddy Comments

Diddy was under fire last week after an old clip of MTV’s Making The Band started making the rounds online. After being accused of “running a musical prison camp,” a few former contestants on the show have come forward with their own personal experiences. Freddy P, who was a member of Da Band, confessed Diddy is one of the main reasons he “hates life,” while Willie Taylor said Making The Band was set up for artists to “fail.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Kanye West’s Alleged Girlfriend Chaney Jones Tries Distinguishing Herself From Kim Kardashian

Not much is known about Kanye West’s latest love interest, Chaney Jones, except that the 24-year-old is a model. It seems that Jones tried to fix that by sharing some information about her background on her Instagram, which has since been deleted. But she might have been particularly prompted to do this because she’s been getting a lot of Kim Kardashian comparisons ever since being linked to Ye.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Leikeli47 Announces New Album Shape Up, Shares New Song “BITM”: Listen

Los Angeles–based rapper Leikeli47 has announced a new album. It’s called Shape Up and it’s due out April 15 (via Hardcover/RCA). She’s celebrating the news by sharing the new song “BITM,” which stands for “Bitch, I’m the Man.” The video shows Leikeli47 voguing at the OTA Ball and performing at a recent concert in Brooklyn. Check out the single below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Watch Mitski Perform “Stay Soft” on Kimmel

Mitski performed “Stay Soft” on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, delivering the Laurel Hell track in a white dress with a typically arresting choreography. Check it out below. Since announcing Laurel Hell, Mitski has shared videos for “The Only Heartbreaker,” “Heat Lightning,” “Love Me More,” and...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

EarthGang Announce Tour, Share New Song “Amen”: Listen

EarthGang—the Atlanta duo of Olu and WowGr8—are getting ready to tour the world behind their forthcoming album Ghetto Gods. Find the dates and ticket information below. The group also just shared the new song “Amen,” featuring Musiq Soulchild. Hear it below. Ghetto Gods will follow EarthGang’s...
MUSIC
CHICAGO READER

With Painless, Nilüfer Yanya presents a quietly perfect pop album

Fans of the eclectic sprawl of Nilüfer Yanya’s 2019 debut album, Miss Universe, may be a little disappointed in her more conventional follow-up; there are no satirical parodies of wellness culture on Painless, and no surprising jazzy sax solos. But if the new record isn’t an advance over its predecessor, its consistency suggests that the West London singer and guitarist is settling in for the long haul. The music effortlessly conjures a dreamy indie-pop groove, with trip-hop beats offset by Yanya’s angular, brooding guitar fuzz. Her half-mumbled vocals, which shift from a low whisper to a wispy falsetto, are her most distinctive sound, but what makes Painless work is her gift for writing melodic pop hooks and quiet earworms. The singles “Stabilise” and “Midnight Sun” are both excellent, but any of these songs could’ve easily headlined the collection. Listen to the strummed chorus of “Shameless” once or twice, and you might find yourself humming it for days—right up through the multitracked harmonized call-and-response section that steers the tune in an unexpected left turn just before it ends. The more up-tempo “Chase Me” has a strutting, summery melody that feels all the sweeter in contrast with the song’s distorted proto-industrial beat. Painless isn’t dramatic or in-your-face, but its carefully, lovingly crafted songs are all the more impressive for that.
MUSIC
NME

Listen to Haim’s “off the cuff” new song ‘Lost Track’

Haim have shared a new song called ‘Lost Track’ – you can listen to it below. The LA trio’s latest offering was previewed during select screenings of Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson’s new coming-of-age film that stars Alana Haim alongside Cooper Hoffman. Anderson (Boogie Nights,...
MUSIC
94.3 WCYY

Listen to the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ New Song ‘Poster Child’

The Red Hot Chili Peppers released a new song “Poster Child,” the second to appear from their upcoming album Unlimited Love. The follow-up to 2016’s The Getaway was made with returning guitarist John Frusciante, who came back to the group in 2019 for a third stint. The track – a wander down a musical memory lane, with name-checks for Led Zeppelin, Judas Priest, Van Morrison and others – can be heard below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Only Love From Now On

Twenty-three minutes into Carmen Villain’s fourth album, at the outset of the antepenultimate track, we hear something we’ve never heard from the Mexican-Norwegian artist before: the buoyant pulse of dub techno. Even for listeners who have kept pace with her gradual transformation from indie singer-songwriter to jazz-inspired ambient musician, this might come as a surprise. But it confirms just how far Villain has traveled since the fuzzboxed strumming and narcotic vocals of her 2013 debut, Sleeper. On two subsequent albums and two more EPs between 2017 and last year, she laid down her mic and electric guitar and sank deep into the folds of synthesizers, drum machines, flute, and electronic tools. The turning point in this metamorphosis was her 2020 release Affection in a Time of Crisis, whose billowing, beatless shapes reflected the marble contours—and 23-second reverb—of the mausoleum where she recorded it. But even as her music has grown more abstract, she has simultaneously hinted at alternate paths that it might take, commissioning gently pulsing remixes from leftfield electronic musicians like DJ Python, Parris, and Huerco S. Their rhythmic energies feed back into “Subtle Bodies,” a high point on her most dynamic—and unpredictable—album yet.
MUSIC
knpr

On 'PAINLESS,' Nilüfer Yanya doesn't play nice

Nilüfer Yanya insists she doesn't like confrontation. "I'll always try to make things be nice, to make it work and look for harmony," she says. "I don't like arguing. I think that's just how I am. But I think it kind of creates dishonesty in myself." This is the...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

