ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner’s Relationship Timeline

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NAOLA_0eRUiavQ00
Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Second chances! Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner may have met in the 80s, but it took the couple years before their connection blossomed into something more.

The actor was previously married to Cindy Silva from 1978 to 1994. Over the course of his first marriage, Costner and Silva welcomed daughter Lily (born in August 1986), daughter Annie (born in April 1984) and son Joe (born in January 1988).

The California native later got candid about how the approach to his love life changed after his divorce, telling The Hollywood Reporter in 2012, “My faith was shaken. No one wants their marriage to end, and it did. You are going to see the people you love most, your children, only half as much. That’s a huge loss.”

Following the split, the Dances with Wolves actor dated Bridget Rooney from 1995 to 1998. Rooney gave birth to the pair’s son, Liam, in November 1996.

In 1999, Costner and Baumgartner crossed paths again before they officially started dating. After four years together, the couple briefly called it quits.

“Fear kept me from marrying Christine. [She] wanted a child, but I was afraid I couldn’t be an effective father,” Costner told Closer Weekly in June 2018, noting that he was able to get past his worries. “I woke up and thought, ‘Am I going to lose a beautiful woman who is willing to be with me to my very last breath because I am afraid to say yes to a child? That’s all it took. Sometimes you learn the thing you’re most afraid of will save your life.”

Costner and Baumgartner tied the knot in 2014 and went on to have three children together. The filmmaker admitted that his family has made him appreciate his life more.

“Movies are magic, and they’ve always been magic to me. You get to play heroes in the movies, but there’s a moment in time where you’re just a father and you get to go home,” he shared with Closer at the time. “I have played two roles in my life, one I get paid to do, which is the movies, and the other one is being a father, for which I’ll be rewarded my whole life.”

The Golden Globe winner previously revealed what he considers to be the secret to a successful relationship, telling Parade in May 2012, “I know that sounds so simple. If you’re willing to tell somebody that you love them, are you also willing to say you’re sorry? You need to, even when you think you’re in the right.”

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Kevin Costner remembers late The Bodyguard costar Whitney Houston: 'The world was never the same'

Kevin Costner remembered late The Bodyguard costar Whitney Houston ahead of Sunday's 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Costner reflected on working with Houston, who died in February 2012 from an accidental drowning, on the 1992 romance drama while on PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's live red carpet pre-show ahead of the ceremony, where his western Yellowstone was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
shefinds

Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You See The PDA Photos Of Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani That Were Just Released

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are still acting like newlyweds – and they are the epitome of married couple goals! The 52-year-old former No Doubt frontwoman and the 45-year-old country music singer have been dating since 2015 and officially tied the knot in July 2021, but they still couldn’t keep their eyes or hands off each other when they attended the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, February 6th.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Christine Baumgartner
Popculture

Beloved 'New Girl' Actor Dies After Long Career

Actor Ralph Ahn, who starred as the beloved character Tran on New Girl, died on Feb. 26. He was 95. Ahn was a World War II veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy. Ahn was also the younger brother of the late character actor Philip Ahn and the son of Korean independence activist Ahn Chang-ho.
TV & VIDEOS
Ok Magazine

Bruce Willis Seeing Red Over Ex Demi Moore Making Nice With Former Beau Ashton Kutcher After He Humiliated Her

Now that Demi Moore is back on good terms with Ashton Kutcher, it’s vexing her other ex Bruce Willis. A source tells OK! the G.I. Jane star, 59 — who dumped Kutcher in 2011 after he cheated on her with a much-younger woman — recently filmed an AT&T Super Bowl commercial with his current wife, Mila Kunis, whom he hooked up with the following year.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Billy Bob Thornton Heartbreak: Angelina Jolie’s Ex-Husband In Danger Of Dying? Veteran Actor Allegedly Suffers From Multiple Health Problems

Angelina Jolie's ex-husband, Billy Bob Thornton is allegedly on the brink of death. Billy Bob Thornton is, allegedly, on the brink of death because of all the health issues that he’s dealing with. The 1983 actor was married to Angelina Jolie between 2000 and 2003. Even after their split, the exes managed to stay friends.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Movies#Closer Weekly
CinemaBlend

Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About The ‘Brutal’ Way She And Ben Affleck Were Covered By The Press The First Time Around

For as long as there have been famous people, there have also been celebrity couples. There’s something about seeing A-listers romantically paired that tends to capture the attention of the public. JLO and Ben Affleck know this all too well, with Lopez recently opening up about the “brutal” way they were covered by the press during their first relationship.
CELEBRITIES
PennLive.com

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet reconcile their marriage

On one hand, some people may be upset and a little heartbroken that hotties Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are both back off the market. Though, many others may be happy to see one of Hollywood’s hottest couples ever back together. On Wednesday, Jan. 12, Momoa and Bonet announced...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Today': Hoda Kotb Breakup Details Leak Out

Today Show anchor Hoda Kotb reportedly ended her engagement to Joel Schiffman because she thought their marriage would not work out, sources told Page Six last week. Kotb and Schiffman split over the holidays, but Kotb did not talk about their decision on-air until Jan. 31. The two were together for eight years and are parents to daughters Haley, 4, and Hope, 2.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

98K+
Followers
14K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy