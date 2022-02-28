ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some Ventura residents sheltered in place while fire department responded to natural gas line leak

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
 8 days ago
VENTURA, Calif. -- Three blocks of Ventura residents were asked to shelter in place Monday morning as the City of Ventura Fire Department responded to a ruptured gas line, according to the fire department.

Crews were dispatched near Olive and Barnett Streets in Ventura just before 9 a.m. on Monday for reports of a natural gas line leak, according to Battalion Chief Tony Hill.

Upon arrival, crews discovered that a a construction digger had ruptured a two-inch high pressure gas main while digging a trench in the street, according to Hill.

Firefighters had residents within three blocks of the rupture shelter in place and close all their windows and doors to safeguard against the escaping gas, Hill added.

Gas company crews arrived to the scene to make repairs and restore gas service, and fire crews remained on the scene to hose lines to support the repair operation, according to Hill.

There were no injuries reported.

