Morbius Is Finally Coming Out And Here’s the Final Trailer to Prove It

By Matt Singer
 9 days ago
Morbius was supposed to open in theaters on July 10, 2020. Sooooo, that didn’t happen. And over and over the film has gotten bumped from one intended release date after another because of the Covid pandemic. It first got delayed to March 2021, then to October 2021, then to January 2022,...

