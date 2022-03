Wake up! It's time to give System of a Down's "Chop Suey" a little shakeup, and bluegrass outfit The Dead South are just the band to do it. The band has a two-part covers EP en route with their take on the System of a Down classic turning up as a pivotal piece in the second part of their Easy Listening for Jerks sets. While you've heard the song many times prior, it takes on a different feel with the plucking banjo, mandolin, cello and guitar. But, as seen in the video below, just because it's bluegrass doesn't mean it's any less chaotic.

