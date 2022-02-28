ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dee Snider Would Approve of Ukrainians Using ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ as Their Battlecry

By Chad Childers
 9 days ago
Twisted Sister's "We're Not Gonna Take It" has become such a defiant anthem that it often gets co-opted by groups or people trying to attach it to their various agendas, occasionally leading Dee Snider having to weigh in on if he supports such an action. But in the case of the...

