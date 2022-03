In the spirit of this group being "dedicated to all and any portrait photography," attached is one of my special needs portraits. I work with individuals with mild to profound disabilities including those who think and reason under 2 years old, individuals with Autism and other unique profiles. I had a second or two here and there with this gentleman as he didn't understand the purpose of the session, but was able to set up a cool, classy and respectful pose. Such the gentleman!

1 DAY AGO