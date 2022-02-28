ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok Increases Max Video Length to 10 Minutes

By iClarified
iclarified.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTikTok has announced that it is rolling out the ability for users to upload videos up to ten minutes long. The company issued the following statement to @stokel. "We're always thinking about...

www.iclarified.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiktok Com#The App Store
Android Central

TikTok is taking aim at YouTube with longer 10-minute video uploads

TikTok has confirmed the global rollout of 10-minute video uploads. The new capability is available on both the TikTok app and website. TikTok previously tested three-minute video limits with creators. TikTok videos are now getting longer. The short-form video service has apparently confirmed that it is rolling out the ability...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Elite Daily

10-Minute-Long TikTok Videos Are Here, And Twitter Has Some Questions

There’s a new TikTok update that might totally change your viewing experience. The company announced an expanded 10-minute video limit on Feb. 28, and it’s a major shift from the previous three-minute limit. With a move that will potentially make plenty of TikTok videos more than three times longer than they already are, people had thoughts. These tweets about TikTok’s new 10-minute time limit raise some questions about the extra FYP time they didn’t ask for.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

TikTok Surprises With 10-Minute Videos While Rivals Make Short Ones

While tech giants are busy making short form video investments a priority and drafting their content and product strategy, Chinese rival TikTok has flipped the switch. The company owned by ByteDance on Monday offered users the option to upload videos that were up to 10 minutes long. While 10 minutes...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Page Six

Kylie Jenner re-emerges one month after welcoming baby Wolf

Kylie Jenner re-emerged from her time out of the spotlight to run errands Monday, one month after welcoming her son, Wolf. The makeup mogul, 24, looked relaxed in Los Angeles as she stepped out with her 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Jenner, who is typically...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Nominations

Favorite Female TV Star (Kids) Havan Flores (Chapa / Volt, Danger Force) Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier, The Baby-Sitters Club | Gabby Lewis, Are You Afraid of the Dark?) Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home) Sofia Wylie (Gina, High...
TV & VIDEOS
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reveals She’s No Longer Married

Earlier this week, golf influencer Paige Spiranac held a Q&A on her Instagram account. One of the questions she answered had to do with her personal life. Spiranac was asked if she is currently married. She revealed that she was married at one point, but is no longer in a relationship.
GOLF
buckinghamshirelive.com

'Starving' mum offered only crisps, popcorn, celery and chocolate on long-haul British Airways flight

A mum claims British Airways ruined her Caribbean holiday by leaving her so 'starving' on a nine-hour flight after a 'pitiful' meal of only crisps, popcorn, celery and other chocolate that she almost passed out. Mum-of-two Amber Fisher suffers from coeliac disease but says the airline's 'confusing website' led her to believe she simply had to inform crew of her allergy upon boarding to be provided with a gluten-free meal.
LIFESTYLE
Popculture

Canceled CBS Series Lands Premiere Date at New Network

All Rise, a CBS series that was previously canceled at the network, is coming back on a new channel and it has a tentative premiere date for the upcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, All Rise Season 3 will land at the OWN network in June, with 20 all-new episodes. OWN will also re-air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise, ahead of the Season 3 debut. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Hulu and HBO Max, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy