ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Pro greatness: ECU’s highest NFL draft picks since ’70

By Stacker.com
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LoI5n_0eRUfQj900

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — While most colleges and universities field a football team as part of its general athletics program, there are some for which football is more than merely a sport—it’s akin almost to a religion.

Devotion to the team and its colors is as important to that school’s culture as a religious icon is to a believer. These programs actively scout and recruit notable high school players, and are in turn rigorously applied to by matriculating seniors eager to make a name for themselves at the collegiate level.

Among the most notable college football empires are Notre Dame, the universities of Alabama, Michigan, Texas, Nebraska, and Oklahoma, Penn State, Ohio State— the list goes on and on .

But for every touchstone football school, there is an outlier that has produced some of the most successful and cherished players in the game. Think Jackson State, which gave us “Sweetness” himself , Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton. Or Mississippi Valley State, which yielded 3-time Super Bowl champion and #1 Player in NFL History, as voted by the NFL Network, ‘49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice.

Each year, the college draft serves as a source of renewal to professional football and a testament to the quality of college programs nationwide. With the 2022 NFL draft set to take place April 28-30 in Las Vegas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest NFL draft picks from the East Carolina Pirates using data from Pro Football Reference . Ties were broken by the most recent year drafted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qDOjD_0eRUfQj900
Guy Whimper, right (AP photo)

#20. Guy Whimper (DE)
– Draft pick: Round 4, #129 overall in 2006
– Drafted by: NY Giants
– Years as a starter in NFL: 1 (0 Pro Bowls)

#19. Emmanuel McDaniel (DB)
– Draft pick: Round 4, #111 overall in 1996
– Drafted by: Carolina Panthers
– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#18. Terry Long (G)
– Draft pick: Round 4, #111 overall in 1984
– Drafted by: Pittsburgh Steelers
– Years as a starter in NFL: 6 (0 Pro Bowls)

#17. Junior Robinson (DB)
– Draft pick: Round 5, #110 overall in 1990
– Drafted by: New England Patriots
– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Thn8G_0eRUfQj900
David Garrard (AP photo)

#16. David Garrard (QB)
– Draft pick: Round 4, #108 overall in 2002
– Drafted by: Jacksonville Jaguars
– Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (1 Pro Bowls)

# 15. Justin Hardy (WR)
– Draft pick: Round 4, #107 overall in 2015
– Drafted by: Atlanta Falcons
– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#14. Tootie Robbins (T)
– Draft pick: Round 4, #90 overall in 1982
– Drafted by: St. Louis Rams
– Years as a starter in NFL: 11 (0 Pro Bowls)

# 13. George Crump (DE)
– Draft pick: Round 4, #85 overall in 1982
– Drafted by: New England Patriots
– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#12. Larry Shannon (WR)
– Draft pick: Round 3, #82 overall in 1998
– Drafted by: Miami Dolphins
– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HFKmS_0eRUfQj900
Carl Summerell (ECU Sports Information photo)

#11. Carl Summerell (QB)
– Draft pick: Round 4, #80 overall in 1974
– Drafted by: NY Giants
– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#1 0. Stefon Adams (DB)
– Draft pick: Round 3, #80 overall in 1985
– Drafted by: Los Angeles Raiders
– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#9. Walter Wilson (TE)
– Draft pick: Round 3, #67 overall in 1990
– Drafted by: San Diego Chargers
– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#8. Zack Valentine (LB)
– Draft pick: Round 2, #56 overall in 1979
– Drafted by: Pittsburgh Steelers
– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

# 7. Steve Hamilton (DE)
– Draft pick: Round 2, #55 overall in 1984
– Drafted by: Washington Football Team
– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ffBOC_0eRUfQj900
Tony Collins (ECU Sports Information photo)

#6. Tony Collins (RB)
– Draft pick: Round 2, #47 overall in 1981
– Drafted by: New England Patriots
– Years as a starter in NFL: 6 (1 Pro Bowls)

#5. Jody Schulz (LB)
– Draft pick: Round 2, #46 overall in 1983
– Drafted by: Philadelphia Eagles
– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fHTE6_0eRUfQj900
Linval Joseph (AP photo)

#4. Linval Joseph (DT)
– Draft pick: Round 2, #46 overall in 2010
– Drafted by: NY Giants
– Years as a starter in NFL: 11 (2 Pro Bowls)

#3. Zay Jones (WR)
– Draft pick: Round 2, #37 overall in 2017
– Drafted by: Buffalo Bills
– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k69PU_0eRUfQj900
Chris Johnson (AP photo)

#2. Chris Johnson (RB)
– Draft pick: Round 1, #24 overall in 2008
– Drafted by: Tennessee Titans
– Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (3 Pro Bowls)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BCIvR_0eRUfQj900
Robert Jones (ECU Sports Information photo)

#1. Robert Jones (LB)
– Draft pick: Round 1, #24 overall in 1992
– Drafted by: Dallas Cowboys
– Years as a starter in NFL: 9 (0 Pro Bowls)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Missing Norfolk man found dead

Details: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/norfolk-police-missing-23-year-old-man-found-dead/. Meet this week's "Remarkable Woman" in Hampton Roads: Angela Reddix. Today Show honors trailblazing Norfolk-based Navy Sailor. Top Local Headlines | March 8, 2022. Virginia sets new record for highest average gas prices. Virginia Beach man arrested on several charges following ShotSpotter alert. Aesia Toliver reports on Breeze...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman drives off with officer hanging onto vehicle, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who police say drove off during a traffic stop and led police on a chase has been charged with aggravated assault, reckless driving and evading arrest. Officers were conducting a traffic stop on March 7 near I-240 and Perkins Road. They asked the driver, Sierra Riley, 22, to step out […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Big Lead

First Look at Russell Wilson in a Broncos Jersey Raises Some Red Flags

We all knew Russell Wilson was likely to leave Seattle eventually but news of his trade to the Denver Broncos still landed with great impact. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback, who appears to have plenty left in the tank, gets a stable of playmaking wide receivers and joins a division now stocked to the gills with talent under center.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Texas State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Expected To Pursue Packers Wide Receiver

With free agent roughly a week away, it sounds like the Chicago Bears could try to poach a wide receiver from the Green Bay Packers. According to Evan Massey of NFL Analysis Network, the Bears are expected to pursue Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Valdes-Scantling, 27, finished the 2021 season...
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Considering Another Significant Trade

The Seattle Seahawks made a franchise-altering blockbuster, but they might not be done. On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter dropped a bombshell on the NFL world by announcing the Denver Broncos acquired Russell Wilson from Seattle. According to NFL writer Evan Massey, the Seahawks could keep selling. The team...
NFL
FanSided

Washington Commanders connected to yet another big-name QB

The Washington Commanders are searching for their future at quarterback and it looks like they might have some interest in a talented and experienced option. As the Washington Commanders continue working on figuring out what they want to do at quarterback, they keep reaching out to other teams about their talented and experienced starting quarterbacks.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tootie Robbins
Person
Walter Payton
The Spun

Cowboys Agree To One-Year Deal With Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys were able to retain at least one of their pending free agent wide receivers on Tuesday. The team announced that it came to terms on a deal with Noah Brown to keep him with the organization for one more year. Brown’s been a pretty nice find for...
NFL
WAVY News 10

17-year-old killed outside 7-Eleven on E. Virginia Beach Blvd in Norfolk

10 On Your Side's Jon Dowding reports. 17-year-old killed outside 7-Eleven on E. Virginia Beach Blvd in Norfolk. Judge removes VB officer in his professional capacity from Donovon Lynch civil lawsuit. 10 On Your Side Success: Navy veteran, declared dead, told he'll get retirement money after all. Latino community set...
NORFOLK, VA
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Letting Pro Bowler Leave In Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to lose at least one key member from last year’s roster this offseason. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger is considered “unlikely to return” to the Cowboys. “Cowboys punter Bryan Anger is considered unlikely...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecu#Nfl Draft#Ny Giants#Dolphins#American Football#Notre Dame#Jackson State#Hall Of Fame#The Nfl Network#The East Carolina Pirates#Pro Football Reference#Ap#Round 4#Carolina Panthers
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Mitch Trubisky report

While the NFL world is abuzz with discussions about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and where he might play next season, there is another quarterback who might be making some surprising waves of his own. Mitch Trubisky. Hey, don’t laugh. Hear us out. ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote about...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Von Miller’s tweet

On Sunday, it seemed as though Von Miller was signaling that he wants to stay with the Los Angeles Rams and “run it back.” On Monday, however, his social media messaging was quite a bit different, implying that he would actually prefer to return to the Denver Broncos.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers have new trade option after major quarterback announcement

The Buccaneers knew they weren’t in on the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes for the past month, but Jordan Love would be a different story. While it looks like there is still some debate as to the specifics of the contract, Aaron Rodgers is officially staying in Green Bay and not retiring or looking for a trade according to Ian Rapoport.
NFL
WAVY News 10

Harden helps Miami women stun No. 4 Louisville in ACCs

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Miami was down big late against fourth-ranked Louisville, looking wobbly, tired and on its way out of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. Then Destiny Harden took over. Sparking one of the most improbable and stunning comebacks in the tournament’s history, Harden scored the game’s last...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy