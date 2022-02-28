‘The Big Sleep’ and Why Reshoots Are Not Always a Bad Thing

Queer Eye has come to be a symbol of celebration: commemorating the extraordinary feats of ordinary individuals. The cast of the show should be no exception: five people that have overcome adversity in regard to their sexuality and gender expression but make it their mission to help others. However, out of the Fab Five, it seems Bobby Berk is sometimes overlooked, despite doing – arguably – the most leg work. He is the more subdued of the more outgoing personalities of the dancing, sociable Karamo Brown, the sassy Tan France, the flirty and fun Jonathan Van Ness, and excitable, dog-loving Antoni Porowski. Of course, the elements that each brings to the table are vital, as they all culminate to give the hero of the episode more confidence, self-assurance, and self-love. Yet, there is something truly special about creating a home for someone, a place where they can feel safe, relaxed, content. It's something every human being deserves, and something Bobby provides, time and time again.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO