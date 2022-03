George and Amal Clooney may be one of Hollywood's favorite pairings, but the human rights lawyer tends to keep her relationship with her husband relatively private. However, in a recent interview with Time magazine, Amal opened up about her marriage and raising their fraternal four-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella. “Marriage has been wonderful. I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter," she said. “It is a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined. I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life, and to be a mother—this is how I get my balance.”

