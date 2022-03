One Netflix fan-favorite series is beating The Book of Boba Fett in streaming numbers. Disney+ rolled out the red carpet for the Star Wars series. But, it seems as though the red brand's new season of Ozark is cleaning up. A quick scan of the Nielsen Top 10 shows that Netflix's show sits in the top slot with Boba Fett right behind. The entire list has a ton of the streaming giant on it with the Star Wars show as the only offering for Disney cracking the Top 10. Over on the movie side of things, other streaming entities fare a lot better. Ozark should also be noted as getting a strong push as the finale of a long-running series versus the relative few episodes of Boba Fett. At this point though, any of these companies will take the big wins they can get in the streaming arena when put against each other. Original content is still able to cut through. Even when confronted with the most popular IP in the world.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO