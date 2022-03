Former Pantera bassist Rex Brown has confirmed a collaboration with Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner in a recent interview. You can check out the full conversation below. When asked by Tone-Talk if there are any guitarists he would like to work with, Brown responded (as transcribed by Blabbermouth), "I did a record —it's not out yet— I did it with Richie Faulkner. Richie and I have become really good friends. And it's really progressively heavy and cool. Richie is a very melodic player, and then it's got my drummer that played on my first solo record. They tracked him playing on one of those electronic kits, and they sampled the sounds into a real kit— which I'm not too crazy about; that's not the way I would do it. But it's Richie's record. And he's got a new singer now. I don't know when that's coming out. Those guys [Judas Priest] are still touring. That was a real thrill."

