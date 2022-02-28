ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney+ Is Now Streaming One of ABC's Big New Shows

By Stephen Andrew
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney+ has tons of great content available for subscribers, and now it's streaming one of ABC's big new shows. The Wonder Years reboot, which debuted back in September, is now available on Disney+. The new series is a reimagining of the original '80s dramedy that starred Fred Savage. The...

Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix in March

Spring may be on the horizon (sort of, depending on where you live), but there’s still ample time to cuddle up with a blanket and lose yourself in hours upon hours of Netflix. Luckily, the streaming service is delivering big-time, with new shows and films landing all through March. Below, find a full list of everything coming to Netflix next month.
'Big Bang Theory' Star's New Show Just Premiered

Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar is finally back on TV this month in the new streaming series Suspicion. The drama premiered on Apple TV+ on Friday, Feb. 4 and fans were glad to see Nayyar back on screen. His new character is a far cry from Raj, however. Suspicion...
Netflix Suddenly Removing Major ABC Show

Netflix is removing a key ABC title from its collection. After streaming on Netflix throughout most of its existence, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is leaving the service. Per Netflix's official landing page for the series, the show's "last chance to watch" date is Feb. 28, meaning it will leave on March 1. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which is based on the law enforcement agency created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby for Marvel Comics, seems to be a casualty of Disney reclaiming the streaming licenses for numerous properties, including several Marvel titles.
Canceled CBS Drama Gets Premiere Date on New Network

The previously-canceled CBS drama All Rise officially has a tentative premiere date for its forthcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, the OWN network — who previously picked up the hit series, saving it from cancellation — will be launching the 20-episode Season 3 in June. Additionally, OWN will also air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise. Both past seasons will be streaming on Hulu and HBO Max beginning on Dec. 1, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
The Top 10 Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix Today, February 16

The most-watched shows on Netflix include Inventing Anna, Love Is Blind, and Sweet Magnolias. Yesterday Netflix released its Global Weekly Top 10 for the week of Feb. 7-13, and the list is topped by Inventing Anna, the Shonda Rhimes-produced limited series about New York City scam icon Anna Delvey, who convinced people who should have known better that she was a German heiress. The show was watched for a cumulative 77.3 million hours, the best performance for an English-language show since Inventing Anna star Julia Garner's other show, Ozark, reached the peak of its binge-watch moment a couple weeks ago. It's still No. 1 on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Shows list as of Wednesday, Feb. 16. It's followed in the top 5 by the same lineup from yesterday and Monday: reality dating show Love Is Blind at No. 2, romance drama Sweet Magnolias at No. 3, Korean zombie thriller All Of Us Are Dead — which is the most globally popular Netflix Original of 2022 so far by a considerable margin, and the third-most-watched show not in English in Netflix history — at No. 4, and crime thriller Ozark at No. 5.
The Golden Girls casting director alleges Betty White was hated by her co-stars, says Bea Arthur referred to her with the C-word

The latest episode of Los Angeles Magazine's The Originals podcast features an April 2021 interview with The Golden Girls casting director Joel Thurm. In it, Thurm, speaking months before White's death, alleges that Arthur and Rue McClanahan both called White the C-word. “Literally Bea Arthur, who I cast in something else later on, just said, ‘Oh, she’s a f*cking c*nt,’ using that word,” says Thurm, who is writing a book about his experiences as a casting director. He added: “Yeah, she called her the C-word. I mean, I heard that with my own ears. And by the way, so did Rue McClanahan. Rue McClanahan said it to me in Joe Allen’s (restaurant); Bea Arthur (when she was) on the set of Beggars and Choosers."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Soap Opera Star Anna Karen Dies in Fire

Anna Karen, who starred in the British soap opera EastEnders, died on Tuesday. The 85-year-old actress died in a house fire in east London, her agent told BBC News. Karen's film and television career began in the 1960s, with her best-known role being Olive in the 1969-1973 sitcom On the Buses.
The real reason why Pauley Perrette left NCIS will shock you

To say that Abby Sciuto, played by Pauley Perrette, was a fan favourite on NCIS would be something of an understatement. The forensic scientist was loved by viewers for her Gothic dress sense which contrasted with her eternally perky attitude. In fact, at one point, Pauley was one of the most popular actresses on US primetime television. So why exactly did she leave the series and what has she said about it? Keep reading for the lowdown...
Major News Anchor Leaving Her Show After More Than a Decade

A major news anchor in Australia is leaving her show after over a decade. Leigh Sales is leaving the Australian Broadcasting Company's flagship nightly show 7.30, with her last episode set to air in late June. She will remain at ABC though and plans to lead the broadcaster's coverage of Australia's federal elections in May.
Fans furious as beloved show to leave Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that all eight seasons of the hit show American Horror Story, alongside its fellow series American Crime Story, will be removed from the streaming platform - and if you want to catch up with them you won’t have much time!. All eight seasons of the show...
‘1883’: Why Paramount Ordered More Episodes Instead of Renewing the Series

Last week, Paramount and Taylor Sheridan announced several projects that affect the growing “Yellowstone” and “1883” universe. “1883” was the first spin-off show to be developed by Paramount. It launched this past December and has done extremely well for the streaming service. That’s partially why Paramount ordered more episodes of the prequel series. But, that’s not the same as renewing it for Season 2.
Netflix Show Canceled Despite Major Star Power

You won't be able to see what Paris Hilton cooks up next. Her Netflix show Cooking With Paris was canceled after only one season, per Deadline. The first and, now, the only season of the series debuted in August 2021. Cooking With Paris starred the iconic socialite as she attempted...
'9-1-1: Lone Star': Why Introducing Judd's New Child Was A Mistake

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 kicked off with a brutal ice storm hitting Austin, leaving many of our first responders fighting for their lives for the majority of the four-episode event. However, at the conclusion of the event, Grace (Sierra McClain) and Judd (Jim Parrack) finally delivered their beautiful daughter Charlie — named after Tommy’s (Gina Torres) late husband — into the world.
Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Reveals the Leading Lady That He Misses

We’re right there with ya, sir. You never forget your first love. Or, in the case of The Young and the Restless’ Victor Newman, your second or third, either. On February 10, the ruthless tycoon’s portrayer Eric Braeden showed his sensitive side, tweeting a lovely behind-the-scenes photo of himself with longtime lady Eileen Davidson, who’s played Ashley Abbott on the CBS soap on and off since 1982.
Vindication: “Young and the Restless” Star Victoria Rowell Set to Recur on CBS Hospital Drama “Good Sam”

The CBS hospital drama has booked Victoria Rowell for a recurring role. It’s about time Rowell returned to CBS. From 1990 to 2007 she was a regular on CBS’s “Young and the Restless” playing Drucilla Winters. But in 2007 her character was killed off in a vague way, and Rowell wound up suing the network over diversity. She also wanted her job back, and she should have gotten it. She was treated very badly by the show and Sony Pictures TV.
‘Yellowstone’: Here’s Everything We Know About ‘1932’

On Tuesday, Paramount revealed its plan for another Taylor Sheridan show set in the “Yellowstone” universe: “1932.”. Per The Hollywood Reporter, this new spin-off “will follow a new generation of Duttons during the time of Western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression.” It’ll be exciting to see the Dutton family’s story fleshed out even more as we learn about this new generation.
