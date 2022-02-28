Ernst says governor can offer ‘direct comparison’ in response to Biden’s speech

(Des Moines, IA) Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says it’s astounding that — in less than a decade — two Republican women from Iowa have been chosen to deliver the G-O-P’s response to a Democratic president’s State of the Union address. Ernst spoke in 2015 after President Obama’s speech to Congress. Tonight, Governor Kim Reynolds is scheduled to deliver the Republican rebuttal to President Biden’s State of the Union address. Ernst says Governor Reynolds has “an incredible story to tell” and that she can do a direct comparison to how well Iowa has performed, compared to Biden’s “disastrous time thus far in office.” Ernst had been a senator for just days when she gave the televised address shortly after Republicans took majority control of both the House and Senate in 2015.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO