GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A pledge at Lambeau Field Atrium happened Monday – to help keep every child in Wisconsin safe. The National Child Identification Program has partnered with State Attorney General Josh Kaul, the Green Bay Packers, Alliant Energy, and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) to provide 975,000 in-home fingerprinting kits to every K-12 student in the state.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 8 DAYS AGO