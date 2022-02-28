ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

This University-Led Accelerator Is Funding Diverse Start-Ups in St. Louis

By AJ Horch, CNBC
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy all measures, Dan Lauer had a successful career. The banker turned entrepreneur created the best-selling children's toy Waterbabies, and after selling 25 million of the realistic dolls, he wanted to give back to his alma mater, the University of Missouri-St. Louis Business School, and empower entrepreneurs in the surrounding community....

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
Local
Missouri Business
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Education
State
Missouri State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Business
The Telegraph

Wiley statue planned in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - A Kehinda Wiley "Rumors of War" sculpture is planned this summer at 4385 Maryland Ave., St. Louis at Doorways which helps provide affordable, secure housing and related services for people living with HIV/AIDS.  Wiley has been well recognized for his large-scale portrait paintings, which feature African American men and women wearing contemporary dress in poses based on well-known images of historical Western artworks. He garnered renown for the official portrait of President Barack Obama now in the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.  Rumors of War reimagines traditional heroic equestrian monuments. It features a man on a horse, with pose and posture modeled after the statue of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart that until recently stood on Monument Avenue in Richmond, VA. There are, however, several significant differences: The man on this horse is Black, wears a hoodie, jeans and high-top sneakers, and has his hair in dreadlocks.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Start Ups#Accelerator#Creative Arts#College#Dei#Umsl
The Conversation UK

Higher education funding shake-up: what it means for students and universities

The UK government has announced changes to university funding and student finance in England. It may not be welcomed either by future students or by universities. While the limit for fees is set to remain frozen at a top rate of £9,250 a year, changes to the system of loan repayments are coming in. Graduates will now have to start paying back their loans as soon as they start earning £25,000, rather than the current threshold of £27,295. The full term for repayment will be lengthened to 40 years, from the current 30 – meaning it will take an extra ten years before any outstanding loan is written off.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Walmart
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

St. Louis inching way up 'happiest cities' list

The road to happiness is a long haul, but at least we're moving forward. St. Louis yet again checks in near the bottom of the "Happiest Cities in America" list from personal finance website WalletHub. Of the largest 182 U.S. cities, our fair but blue burg clocked in at No....
FOX2now.com

DroneFOX: St. Louis

What a lovely view! Our Clement Auto Group DroneFOX captured this beautiful shot of downtown St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Banned book program picking up momentum in St. Louis Area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The fight against banned books is playing out on the local level. Businesses and organizations have launched initiatives to ensure readers have access to literature that has been removed from schools. The Novel Neighbor’s Grace Hagen and In Purpose Educational Services Founder Heather Fleming joined...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Chicago

Tech Private Equity Investor Orlando Bravo Says the Mantra of ‘Growth at All Costs' Is Over

Software has been one of the worst-performing sectors this year amid a rising rate environment and geopolitical tensions overseas. This comes as no shock to Orlando Bravo who helms tech-focused private equity firm Thoma Bravo. He says the mantra of 'growth at all costs' is over and that investors are slowly shifting their focus from momentum to fundamentals and profitability.
BUSINESS
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
75K+
Followers
52K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy