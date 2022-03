TikTok is increasing the limit on its videos to 10 minutes.Famously known as a short-form video app, and launching with posts that are limited to 15 seconds, TikTok has been increasing its maximum length for years.Last year, it increased that maximum to three minutes, rolling the option out slowly.But recently users have been receiving messages indicating that videos could be longer. Users have been told they are allowed to upload videos up to 10 minutes long, and to make sure they have the latest version of the app.Now TikTok has confirmed that it is introducing the new limit, and said...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO