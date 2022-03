Sign up for our Remote Control newsletter to receive the best of streaming in your inbox every week. Nothing I tell you in this post is going to stop you from seeing “The Batman.” Certain pop culture institutions have become so deeply embedded as to be not only critic-proof, but everything proof. Vladdy Putin could unleash hydrogen bombs a week from now and, in the fallout, someone out there would still cobble together $200 million to make a new Batman movie where the latest flourish is that Alfred is played by a Portuguese woman. You can’t kill Batman. Even if you did, they’d just bring him back in a reboot anyway.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO