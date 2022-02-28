James Avery Artisan Jewelry relocates store to Commons at Northpark

A new James Avery Artisan Jewelry store is open at the Chimney Rock Shopping Center across from Best Buy. The store opened July 18 but had a grand opening celebration July 28. Shoppers were entered into a drawing for a chance to win one of 30 gift cards valued at $50, $100 or $500. Store hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday. (Jacy Lewis/191 News)

James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, opened its new store in Midland at the Commons at Northpark at the end of February. The new address is 2900 W. Loop 250 N., Suite 105 -- a relocation from Midland Park Mall, according to a press release.

"Our associates are excited to greet customers in the new bigger, brighter Midland store today,” James Avery CEO John McCullough said in a press release. “This new location improves our guests’ shopping experience with easier parking and access from 250. Plus, the extra space will let customers enjoy a bigger selection of our timeless jewelry."

The new store opened on Feb. 23. Visitors are invited to register for the gift card drawings. During the grand opening celebration March 5, there will be drawings for 30 James Avery gift cards valued at $50, $100 and $500. Additionally, the first 100 guests will receive a gift with purchase.

The Midland store is following recommended Covid-19 health protocols and guidelines implemented in all James Avery stores. Store manager Karen Rowe and her team are ready to welcome customers to shop in the new store or use the contactless, curbside pickup or buy online, pickup in-store options at JamesAvery.com. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.