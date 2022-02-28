Calls for service: Police and sheriff logs
Calls for service to the Park City Police Department (PCPD) and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) for the week of February 21 — February 27.
Monday (2/21):
- SCSO: A 40-year-old Park City woman attempted to shoplift at Walmart by refusing to pay at the self-checkout counter. She then proceeded past all points of sale and was stopped by loss prevention. She was cited for retail theft and released. This same woman has had three retail theft convictions in the last ten years.
Tuesday (2/22):
- SCSO: A Canyons Resort staff member reported that multiple bus stops in the Canyons Village area had been graffitied with permanent marker. Resort staff reported this is the second time this has happened. There is no surveillance and no suspects at this time.
- PCPD: Officers located a minor collision on Park Avenue. One of the drivers was suffering from a medical condition and was unresponsive. The driver was transported to the Park City Hospital.
Wednesday (2/23):
- PCPD: Officers responded to a local hotel on a report of a physical domestic. The couple was visiting from out of town and got into a physical altercation. The female was determined to be the primary aggressor and was arrested. The male party was referred on charges as well.
Thursday (2/24):
- SCSO: Deputies and Troopers responded to an injury accident where a 19-year old Park City woman was pronounced dead on the scene .
Friday (2/25):
- SCSO: Deputies were dispatched to Liberty Peak to check on a vehicle that had been parked there for two months. A check of the VIN returned stolen out of Summit County. The owner was contacted and advised. An Investigating deputy processed the car for evidence, and the vehicle was impounded and towed.
Saturday (2/26):
- SCSO: A female and three males working together entered the Ralph Lauren store at the Outlets and stole $2,000 worth of merchandise. They used a bag that was believed to be lined with foil to defeat the alarm at the door. Video and receipts will be picked up by the responding deputy, and then this case will be forwarded to investigations.
- SCSO: Two vehicles had their windows smashed at Willow Creek Park . Purses were stolen from each. Victims were able to cancel their financial cards before fraudulent activity occurred. No suspects could be identified.
- SCSO: Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident at West Canyons Resort Dr . During the investigation, the involved male stated that his girlfriend had punched him in the nose, causing it to bleed. Dried blood was observed at the scene, and other evidence was observed that was consistent with the male’s statement. The involved female, a 30-year-old Saint Cloud, MN woman, was subsequently taken into custody for assault (DV) and transported to the Summit County Jail without further incident.
Sunday (2/27):
- SCSO: Deputies were dispatched to an auto theft call. The complainant stated that five vehicles in total had been stolen during the night. All vehicles were equipped with GPS trackers. Two vehicles were found in Coalville on the north side of the Best Western . Two other vehicles were located in Henefer. The other vehicle was located near Magna. Surveillance video was obtained from a nearby home in Henefer. The video shows the two stolen vehicles being dropped off on the side of the road and a white Ford truck with a sticker in the rear window, picking up the individuals that were driving the two stolen vehicles. All vehicles have been recovered at this time. This case will be forwarded to investigations.
- SCSO: Outpost employees reported 14 propane tanks stolen from their store overnight. Based on the night shift’s involvement and a thorough investigation, a 55-year-old Sandy man was booked on additional charges of theft, criminal trespass, and mischief.
- SCSO: Deputies were dispatched to a domestic violence call in Francis. A 61-year-old Kamas man struck his adult sister with a garden hoe, struck his adult nephew in the nose with his fists, and caused significant damage to the garage doors, overhead garage door openers, and drywall. During the arrest, the man resisted. He was safely taken into custody and charged with aggravated domestic violence, simple assault, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest.
- SCSO: A traffic stop was conducted on I-80 for the display of an expired temporary license plate. A records check showed the vehicle registration was suspended. A vehicle inventory revealed user amounts of heroin and paraphernalia. A further search of items that were removed from the vehicle revealed user amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl, as well as more paraphernalia. The driver, a 32-year-old Vernal woman, was arrested and transported to the Summit County Jail. The vehicle was state tax impounded.
