The Orlando Magic host the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Magic prediction and pick. The Suns lost to the Milwaukee Bucks last game as they were without CP3 and Devin Booker. Phoenix still controls the West by a comfortable margin with a (51-13) record so losing a few games right now won’t hurt them. The Magic are one of the worst teams in the NBA and have the worst record in the NBA at (16-49) alongside the Houston Rockets. Orlando did beat the Toronto Raptors two games ago but got blown out by the Memphis Grizzlies last time out. This will be a tough game for them even though Phoenix will be missing their stars tonight.

NBA ・ 17 HOURS AGO