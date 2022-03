A former Nantucket Bank employee was sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty in October to having a role in two fraud conspiracies. Rushell Harris, 32, of Nantucket, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs to four months in prison and two years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins and special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Joseph Bonavolonta. One year will be served in home confinement.

NANTUCKET, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO