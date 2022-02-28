This University-Led Accelerator Is Funding Diverse Start-Ups in St. Louis

The UK government has announced changes to university funding and student finance in England. It may not be welcomed either by future students or by universities. While the limit for fees is set to remain frozen at a top rate of £9,250 a year, changes to the system of loan repayments are coming in. Graduates will now have to start paying back their loans as soon as they start earning £25,000, rather than the current threshold of £27,295. The full term for repayment will be lengthened to 40 years, from the current 30 – meaning it will take an extra ten years before any outstanding loan is written off.

