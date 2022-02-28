Chief Reynolds returns to CPD Headquarters after receiving cancer treatment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds made a return to police headquarters on Monday after receiving cancer treatment.

Chief Reynolds was welcomed back by Mayor John Tecklenburg, councilmembers, and both family and staff members.

Reynolds was receiving treatment for cancer at the Mayo Clinic, where he underwent a “radical surgery” to remove the cancer.

His diagnosis was rare, with only around 200 documented cases, according to Reynolds. With few other options, Reynolds said it became clear that amputation of his leg was the only route.

“I said ‘doc, do what you gotta do. I want to live.'”

And it worked.

“I am pleased to report that the cancer was successfully removed and my prognosis for the future is very positive,” said Reynolds in a message to staffers earlier this month.





After treatment, surgery, and rehabilitation, Chief Reynolds returned to the Lowcountry and made a special appearance at the annual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics — his first public appearance since receiving surgery.

Reynolds has included the community in his journey, sharing deeply personal experiences along the way. He formally announced his diagnosis, then invited the media to watch him shave his head. He said he wants to help others by sharing his story.

“People that are struggling, that are kind of in a place where they don’t have all the support that they need… we can be brave. We can be brave. We can also, somehow, make good out of something not so good.”

Following Monday’s reunion, he told News 2’s Carolyn Murray that the fight isn’t over.

“I have a big battle ahead of me… I’m not back yet, he said.” But he’s working towards a full recovery.

“I’ll be back in full duty, in full force, fully engaged in all the important things that we do in this city.”

