ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Dep. Chief Vasquez named interim Chief of Police for Colorado Springs Police Department

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JylYE_0eRUaRe500

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Deputy Chief Adrian Vasquez is set to serve as interim chief of police for the Colorado Springs Police Department following the retirement of Chief Vince Niski .

Vasquez joined the department in 1995 after serving in the United States Air Force for 9 1/2 years. According to CSPD, Vasquez has served in the Sand Creek Division, the Metro, Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence (Metro VNI) Division, and on the DEA Task Force.

“Deputy Chief Vasquez is a highly respected and experienced officer with deep connections within the Colorado Springs community. He has served in a number of roles within law enforcement and as a long-time resident, he has a strong understanding of the challenges facing Colorado Springs,” said Mayor John Suthers. “I look forward to his leadership and am confident in his ability to maintain CSPD’s high standards as we conduct the search for a new chief of police.”

Chief Niski is set to retire on March 4. According to officials, the City of Colorado Springs has started a national search process for its next chief of police.

The post Dep. Chief Vasquez named interim Chief of Police for Colorado Springs Police Department appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police Chief says HB22-1257 misses the mark on addressing repeat felons with guns

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A bill that "reforms the sentencing provisions related to misdemeanors and petty offenses" recently took effect in Colorado. Before, if someone who had already been convicted of a prior crime faced a new, specific charge, they would face the additional charge of Possession of Weapons by Previous Offenders (POWPO). Effective March 1, The post Pueblo Police Chief says HB22-1257 misses the mark on addressing repeat felons with guns appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

7 people arrested during auto theft deployment in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Multiple people were arrested after several local law enforcement agencies initiated an auto theft deployment in Colorado Springs. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office worked to recover stolen vehicles. During the deployment, five occupied stolen vehicles were located and recovered. The post 7 people arrested during auto theft deployment in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Florence citizens react to city’s request for CBI investigation into missing money

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- City leaders in Florence have requested an investigation by The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to look into missing taxpayer money. The request for state authorities comes just days after 13 Investigates revealed at least $95,000 in city taxpayer money was used for interest-free loans for employees. Florence Police Chief Shane The post Florence citizens react to city’s request for CBI investigation into missing money appeared first on KRDO.
FLORENCE, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police investigating a reported shooting near hotel in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are investigating a reported shooting on Monday morning near a hotel in southeast Colorado Springs. At approximately 1:15 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Aerotech Dr. Once police arrived to the scene, police couldn't find anyone with a gunshot wound. During the The post Police investigating a reported shooting near hotel in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police search for suspect in domestic disturbance incident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are searching for the suspect involved in a domestic disturbance incident early Morning morning in south Colorado Springs. At around 2 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Glenhill Rd. after they received a report of a domestic disturbance in a residential area. The post Colorado Springs Police search for suspect in domestic disturbance incident appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police search for suspect in convenience store robbery in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are searching for a suspect after they received a report of an armed robbery at a convenience store in east Colorado Springs. On Monday, at around 2:40 a.m., police were dispatched to the 500 block of Wooten Rd. for a reported robbery. Police say the The post Police search for suspect in convenience store robbery in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Motorcyclist in fatal crash in northeast Colorado Springs identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified the motorcyclist involved in the single-vehicle crash on March 4 in northeast Colorado Springs. At 2:11 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 2700 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway. At the scene, police found a single motorcycle. Police say the The post Motorcyclist in fatal crash in northeast Colorado Springs identified appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Dep#Cspd#The Sand Creek Division#The Dea Task Force
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police warn of marijuana laced with fentanyl and amphetamines

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) released a public service announcement (PSA) warning the community about an increase in overdoses tied to laced marijuana. According to police, people who have been buying marijuana illegally from street dealers have been experiencing adverse reactions while smoking marijuana. Locally, police say they found marijuana The post Pueblo Police warn of marijuana laced with fentanyl and amphetamines appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Suspected DUI single-vehicle rollover crash in east Colorado Springs, police say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man after he struck a power line with a vehicle which caused it to rollover early Monday morning in east Colorado Springs. The driver was suspected to be under the influence, police say. Just before 4:30 a.m., Sand Creek Division officers received a The post Suspected DUI single-vehicle rollover crash in east Colorado Springs, police say appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

District 11 announces interim superintendent

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday night, District 11 announced a new acting superintendent. This comes after the district parted ways with Superintendent Dr. Michael Thomas. Last week, the district confirmed a "mutual separation" with Thomas effective March 2, 2022. Following his departure, the District 11 Board of Education appointed administrator Daniel Hoff as Acting The post District 11 announces interim superintendent appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Suspect threatens victim with weapon in domestic disturbance, police say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are searching for the suspect involved in a domestic disturbance early Morning morning in south Colorado Springs. At around 2 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Glenhill Rd. after they received a report of a domestic disturbance in a residential area. During The post Suspect threatens victim with weapon in domestic disturbance, police say appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KRDO News Channel 13

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office search for two people wanted for questioning in double homicide

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is looking for two people investigators want to question in a recent double homicide in Fremont County. The sheriff's office is searching for Toni Marie Gurule and Suzzette Marie Salyer to execute a court order to obtain their DNA and questioning. According to the sheriff's The post Fremont County Sheriff’s Office search for two people wanted for questioning in double homicide appeared first on KRDO.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Suspects on the run following pawn shop shooting near Security-Widefield

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office received a call mid-morning on Saturday about a shooting at a pawn shop on the 300 block of Main Street. Surveillance footage shows three suspects dressed in all black walk into the pawn shop. Witnesses reported that they told everyone inside to get down The post Suspects on the run following pawn shop shooting near Security-Widefield appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Suspect in custody after firing shots during fight outside of Pueblo bar

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is in custody after he allegedly fired shots during a fight outside of a bar in downtown Pueblo. Saturday, police received reports of a fight with weapons at La Favorita on 119 W. B. St. at 12:52 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found multiple people fighting The post Suspect in custody after firing shots during fight outside of Pueblo bar appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

City decides to allow motorboats at Prospect Lake for summer 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs has decided to allow boats at Prospect Lake in Memorial Park after initially setting a motorboats ban. In February, the city said they were forced to ban motorboats to protect an aeration system that would be installed underneath the water and prevent dangerous algae blooms. The post City decides to allow motorboats at Prospect Lake for summer 2022 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs updating 2001 transportation master plan to reflect current, future needs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- City officials are wrapping up a two-year process of revising their master plan to manage transportation needs and projects through 2045. The City Council heard a presentation from city planners during its Monday work session. City of Colorado Springs Planners began updating their plan in 2020 after realizing that extensive The post Colorado Springs updating 2001 transportation master plan to reflect current, future needs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs and Pueblo weather delays and closings Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs and Pueblo businesses and schools may be delayed or canceled due to inclement weather across the area. These delays and closings will take effect on Monday, Mar. 7: Schools Lake George Charter School (2 hour delay)Fountain-Ft. Carson District 8 (2 hour delay); morning preschool (CANCELED)St. Mary's High School (2 The post Colorado Springs and Pueblo weather delays and closings Monday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

CDOT conducts emergency asphalt repairs Tuesday in I-25 Gap in Douglas County

LARKSPUR, Colo. (KRDO) -- A portion of the southbound Express Lane in the I-25 "Gap" between Castle Rock and Monument closed for several hours Tuesday while crews worked on emergency asphalt repairs. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the southbound closure was between Plum Creek Parkway (exit 181) and Larkspur (exits 172 and 173). The post CDOT conducts emergency asphalt repairs Tuesday in I-25 Gap in Douglas County appeared first on KRDO.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Armed robbery at 7-11 in Colorado Springs Friday night, suspect at large

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An armed man robbed a 7-11 in northeast Colorado Springs around 9:20 Friday night, according to the Colorado Springs Police. Police said a male suspect entered the convenience store in the 4600 block of Austin Bluffs Pkwy and displayed a handgun, then demanded money from the store clerk. The suspect The post Armed robbery at 7-11 in Colorado Springs Friday night, suspect at large appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy