ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs police rule assault incident as a homicide investigation; victim identified

By Jordan Good
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dQVHq_0eRUaNMP00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The incident that left one man dead and another man arrested at a 7-Eleven earlier this February is now being ruled as homicide investigation, according to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

At around 6:40 p.m., CSPD Communication Center received a report of an assault that happened at a 7-Eleven at 503 S. Nevada Ave. Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Police found a man suffering from serious injuries. The man was immediately transported to a nearby hospital to get treatment.

The suspect, Tyrek Williams, 22, was also found at the scene by Colorado Springs police. He was booked in the El Paso County Jail for first degree attempted murder.

On Wednesday, Feb. 25, police say the assault victim died due to his injuries sustained in the incident a few weeks earlier. That same day, El Paso County Coroner’s Office did an autopsy and identified the assault victim to be Colorado Springs resident, 56-year-old Andrew Dominguez. Police ruled Dominguez's death as a homicide from "blunt force trauma."

In the beginning of the year, CSPD says Dominguez's death is the 12th homicide investigation in Colorado Springs. In 2021, officials investigated three homicides at this time.

Williams is expected to face additional charges in Dominguez's death by The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. He is still in the El Paso County Jail.

Police say the investigation remains active and open at this time.

The post Colorado Springs police rule assault incident as a homicide investigation; victim identified appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

7 people arrested during auto theft deployment in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Multiple people were arrested after several local law enforcement agencies initiated an auto theft deployment in Colorado Springs. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office worked to recover stolen vehicles. During the deployment, five occupied stolen vehicles were located and recovered. The post 7 people arrested during auto theft deployment in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police search for suspect in domestic disturbance incident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are searching for the suspect involved in a domestic disturbance incident early Morning morning in south Colorado Springs. At around 2 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Glenhill Rd. after they received a report of a domestic disturbance in a residential area. The post Colorado Springs Police search for suspect in domestic disturbance incident appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police investigating a reported shooting near hotel in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are investigating a reported shooting on Monday morning near a hotel in southeast Colorado Springs. At approximately 1:15 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Aerotech Dr. Once police arrived to the scene, police couldn't find anyone with a gunshot wound. During the The post Police investigating a reported shooting near hotel in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Suspect threatens victim with weapon in domestic disturbance, police say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are searching for the suspect involved in a domestic disturbance early Morning morning in south Colorado Springs. At around 2 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Glenhill Rd. after they received a report of a domestic disturbance in a residential area. During The post Suspect threatens victim with weapon in domestic disturbance, police say appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
County
El Paso County, CO
State
Nevada State
El Paso County, CO
Crime & Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Rollover crash on southbound I-25 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are responding to a rollover crash on southbound I-25 Wednesday morning. Police say the rollover crash was reported at around 5:45 a.m. off Interquest Pkwy. (Exit 153). The right lane of the highway is currently closed. The post Rollover crash on southbound I-25 in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police Chief says HB22-1257 misses the mark on addressing repeat felons with guns

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A bill that "reforms the sentencing provisions related to misdemeanors and petty offenses" recently took effect in Colorado. Before, if someone who had already been convicted of a prior crime faced a new, specific charge, they would face the additional charge of Possession of Weapons by Previous Offenders (POWPO). Effective March 1, The post Pueblo Police Chief says HB22-1257 misses the mark on addressing repeat felons with guns appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Suspect in custody after firing shots during fight outside of Pueblo bar

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is in custody after he allegedly fired shots during a fight outside of a bar in downtown Pueblo. Saturday, police received reports of a fight with weapons at La Favorita on 119 W. B. St. at 12:52 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found multiple people fighting The post Suspect in custody after firing shots during fight outside of Pueblo bar appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police warn of marijuana laced with fentanyl and amphetamines

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) released a public service announcement (PSA) warning the community about an increase in overdoses tied to laced marijuana. According to police, people who have been buying marijuana illegally from street dealers have been experiencing adverse reactions while smoking marijuana. Locally, police say they found marijuana The post Pueblo Police warn of marijuana laced with fentanyl and amphetamines appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicides#Police#Cspd Communication Center
KRDO News Channel 13

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office search for two people wanted for questioning in double homicide

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is looking for two people investigators want to question in a recent double homicide in Fremont County. The sheriff's office is searching for Toni Marie Gurule and Suzzette Marie Salyer to execute a court order to obtain their DNA and questioning. According to the sheriff's The post Fremont County Sheriff’s Office search for two people wanted for questioning in double homicide appeared first on KRDO.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Motorcyclist in fatal crash in northeast Colorado Springs identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified the motorcyclist involved in the single-vehicle crash on March 4 in northeast Colorado Springs. At 2:11 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 2700 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway. At the scene, police found a single motorcycle. Police say the The post Motorcyclist in fatal crash in northeast Colorado Springs identified appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police search for suspect in convenience store robbery in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are searching for a suspect after they received a report of an armed robbery at a convenience store in east Colorado Springs. On Monday, at around 2:40 a.m., police were dispatched to the 500 block of Wooten Rd. for a reported robbery. Police say the The post Police search for suspect in convenience store robbery in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Suspects on the run following pawn shop shooting near Security-Widefield

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office received a call mid-morning on Saturday about a shooting at a pawn shop on the 300 block of Main Street. Surveillance footage shows three suspects dressed in all black walk into the pawn shop. Witnesses reported that they told everyone inside to get down The post Suspects on the run following pawn shop shooting near Security-Widefield appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Florence citizens react to city’s request for CBI investigation into missing money

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- City leaders in Florence have requested an investigation by The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to look into missing taxpayer money. The request for state authorities comes just days after 13 Investigates revealed at least $95,000 in city taxpayer money was used for interest-free loans for employees. Florence Police Chief Shane The post Florence citizens react to city’s request for CBI investigation into missing money appeared first on KRDO.
FLORENCE, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Suspected DUI single-vehicle rollover crash in east Colorado Springs, police say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man after he struck a power line with a vehicle which caused it to rollover early Monday morning in east Colorado Springs. The driver was suspected to be under the influence, police say. Just before 4:30 a.m., Sand Creek Division officers received a The post Suspected DUI single-vehicle rollover crash in east Colorado Springs, police say appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

CSPD on ‘accident alert status’ Sunday morning due to weather

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday the Colorado Springs Police Department reported they are on accident alert status due to weather and road conditions. Under accident alert status, CSPD asks all drivers to report accidents online if no one was hurt, no drugs or alcohol were involved, no public property was The post CSPD on ‘accident alert status’ Sunday morning due to weather appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Suspect at large after early morning convenience store armed robbery Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An armed suspect robbed a convenience store in the 3000 block of N Chestnut Street just after 3 a.m. Sunday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the suspect entered the store and showed a handgun, then demanded money from the clerk. The suspect then fled in a The post Suspect at large after early morning convenience store armed robbery Sunday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

‘If they were locked up, they wouldn’t be out killing people,’ Pueblo Police reveal criminal backgrounds of homicide suspects

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In 2021, Pueblo's homicide rate jumped from 14 in 2020 to 29 in 2021, a staggering 107% increase. The Pueblo Police Department tells KRDO they have suspects identified for 25 of the crimes, with three deceased and one without leads, the October murder of Rudy Baca. "It's tragic for the family The post ‘If they were locked up, they wouldn’t be out killing people,’ Pueblo Police reveal criminal backgrounds of homicide suspects appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police: robbery victim manages to detain suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is in custody after being detained by a victim he allegedly tried to rob. Wednesday at roughly 11:35 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were dispatched to a personal robbery in the 500 block of Gillette St. According to police, witnesses told officers the suspect demanded The post Colorado Springs Police: robbery victim manages to detain suspect appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office: death on Valencia St. not considered suspicious

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday afternoon, reports came in about a heavy law enforcement presence in the 1400 block of Valencia Place. Initially, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said they were considering the incident a suspicious death investigation. However, at 5:49 p.m. the sheriff's office announced further investigation determined the death is no longer The post Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office: death on Valencia St. not considered suspicious appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy