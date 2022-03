ST. LOUIS — Two young girls and a man were injured in a triple shooting in St. Louis overnight. The shooting happened shortly before midnight Tuesday at a home on the 4200 block of Athlone Avenue, in St. Louis' O'Fallon neighborhood. Two girls, ages 12 and 16, were both shot in the leg and a man in his 40s was shot in the arm, the St. Louis Police Department said.

