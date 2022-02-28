ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Joy Behar: Trump's support for Russia is 'about white supremacy'

By Dominick Mastrangelo
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PBvUo_0eRUa5Ya00

Joy Behar , a co-host of ABC's “The View,” on Monday said that she thinks former President Trump 's stated support for Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the latter's invasion of Ukraine is rooted in white supremacy.

"What do you think is behind it, though?" Behar asked her co-hosts on the popular daytime talk show. "Because I was reading an article that a lot of it is about white supremacy. A lot of this support for Russia and Putin is about white supremacy."

Behar did not offer specifics on the article she cited, but co-host Whoopi Goldberg chimed in, saying, "There are a lot of folks who think it would be a better country if it were more like Russia. I don't agree, but that's me."

Behar's remarks came at the tail end of a discussion about Trump's recent comments praising Putin and punditry circulating on far-right media about the invasion also offering praise.

In an interview last week on "The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show," Trump said Putin's recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics in eastern Ukraine, which came just before the invasion was launched, was "smart" and "pretty savvy."

"I said, 'How smart is that?' He's going to go in and be a peacekeeper," he said. "That's the strongest peace force. We could use that on our southern border. That's the strongest peace force I've ever seen. There were more army tanks than I've ever seen. They're going to keep peace, all right."

A number of hosts on Fox News and at other conservative media outlets have been the targets of backlash for comments suggesting the United States should not get involved in the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Putin has been widely condemned by the international community for the invasion, which has sent hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing and resulted in dozens of deaths from airstrikes and fighting in the streets near the country's largest cities.

in a recorded address last week filmed before meeting with the Russian Security Council, Putin urged Ukrainian citizens to "take power into your own hands" and overthrow the government in Kyiv.

“It seems that it will be easier for us to come to an agreement than with this gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis, who occupied Kyiv and took the entire Ukrainian people hostage,” Putin said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to Putin last week.

"You are told we are Nazis. But can a people support Nazis that gave more than 8 million lives for the victory over Nazism? How can I be a Nazi?" he told his people in an address of his own. "Tell my grandpa, who went through the whole war in the infantry of the Soviet Army and died as a colonel in independent Ukraine."

Comments / 876

Just me
8d ago

The only people That seem to think they are superior are the dim wits on the view and their followers…. Can we please stop beating this dead horse! These women need to be canceled. They fuel hate and misinformation. Out right lies!

Reply(67)
776
Evelyn Leggio-Kelly
8d ago

I feel really sorry for the women on the View. They are so full of hate. They really need to see a shrink. And that goes for the boss to. I love Trump because he cares about our country. 2024 all the way Trump. To bad you will be the one to clean this mess up that the DEMOCrats have made.

Reply(60)
403
John Garson
8d ago

I’m so confused right now. What does this have to do with race? Joy definitely got the hots for Trump. She can’t take Trump’s taste from her mouth.

Reply(17)
278
Related
Fox News

MSNBC's Chuck Todd: Voters who believe Putin wouldn't have invaded Ukraine under Trump aren't based on 'logic'

MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd suggested that voters are wrong to believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if President Trump was still in office. With Russia launching its attacks on Ukraine, many of President Biden's critics have alleged that such an invasion would not have occurred under the Trump presidency, pointing to the aggression Putin took under Presidents George W. Bush and Obama with the 2008 invasion of Georgia and the 2014 annexation of Crimea while making no similar moves during the past administration.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

China's Xi and Russia's Putin backstab Biden

In President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address to the nation last Thursday, following the Russian land, sea, and air invasion of Ukraine, he admitted that no one thought sanctions would stop President Vladimir Putin from carrying out the largest attack against a European state since World War II.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Joy Behar
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
MSNBC

Pence sends another not-so-subtle shot across Trump’s bow

In recent months, former Vice President Mike Pence has made dramatic tactical swings, looking more like a pinball than someone preparing himself for a national campaign. In June, the Republican publicly criticized Donald Trump’s scheme to overturn the 2020 election, and the comments were not well received on the right. A few months later, Pence swung in the opposite direction and denounced scrutiny of the Jan. 6 attack, making conservatives happy anew.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#White Supremacy#Abc#Russian#Fox News#Ukrainians
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Talk Show
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Telegraph

Watch: Russian saboteur plot in Kyiv ends in deadly hail of bullets

Mobile phone footage showing a lethal ambush on a Russian truck in Kyiv was posted on social media within moments of it happening on Friday. Three soldiers, said to be Russians disguised as Ukrainians, lay dead at the end of a fierce gun battle that lasted for more than two minutes. The footage was filmed by civilians from flats overlooking the scene.
MILITARY
The Hill

The Hill

498K+
Followers
60K+
Post
378M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy