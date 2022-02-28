10 details you probably missed at the 2022 SAG Awards last night

Michael Keaton, Jung Ho-yeon, and Brian Cox accepting awards onstage at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild awards. Rich Fury/Getty Images; Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild awards aired on Sunday.

Big winners of the night included "Squid Game," "Ted Lasso," and "Succession."

Small moments, like Haley Joel and Emily Osment on the red carpet and Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino channeling Romy and Michele , may have slipped by you.

(from left) Actors Lee Jung-jae and HoYeon Jung accepting SAG Awards for their roles in Netflix's "Squid Game" at the 28th SAG Awards on February 27, 2022. Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

History was made — multiple times

"Squid Game" made history at the SAG awards as the first non-English-language and first Korean-language series to take home an award, per Deadline. It won three of its nominations: Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon took home outstanding male and outstanding female performance in a drama series, respectively, and the series won the award for outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series.

"CODA," the Apple TV+ film, also took home top honors at the ceremony, making history as the first film with a predominately deaf cast to take home the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture. Troy Kotsur was also the first deaf actor to take home an individual SAG Award, winning outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for his role in the film.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Ariana DeBose of "West Side Story" also made history in two ways , becoming the first openly queer woman and the first Latina performer to win an individual film award at the SAG Awards, when she took home the prize for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role.

Michael Keaton holding his SAG trophy at the 28th SAG Awards on February 27, 2022. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Michael Keaton dedicated his win to his late nephew, who died from drug addiction

After sprinting from the bathroom and rolling onto the stage to accept the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series award, Keaton dedicated his win to his late nephew.

Keaton told The Hollywood Reporter in August 2021 that his nephew Michael died from fentanyl and heroin use in his 30s, several years prior. That personal history was part of what drew him to "Dopesick," a series about the opioid crisis in the United States.

"Given the subject matter, this is for my nephew Michael, and my sister Pam," Keaton said during his acceptance speech . "I lost Michael, I lost my nephew Michael to drugs, and it hurts. This one's for my sister, Pam."

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino presenting onstage during the 28th Annual SAG Awards on February 27, 2022. Rich Fury/Getty Images

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino channeled their iconic characters Romy and Michele

While presenting the award for outstanding ensemble in a comedy series, Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino recreated their looks from the 1997 hit film "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion."

Kudrow appeared on stage in a stunning pink pantsuit, with Sorvino appearing in a blue one. In the original film, their characters wear similar pink and blue shimmering dresses for the titular high school reunion.

Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn presenting onstage during the 28th Annual SAG Awards on February 27, 2022. Rich Fury/Getty Images

There was also a "Scandal" reunion

"Scandal" stars, and former on-screen love interests, Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn reunited on stage to present the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, which went to "Succession."

During the presentation, Washington and Goldwyn stepped back into their old roles as Olivia Pope, and President Grant, respectively. When Goldwyn asked if he should read the nominees, Washington deployed her character's catchphrase.

"No, it's handled," she said.

Emily Osment and Haley Joel Osment arrive at the 28th SAG Awards on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

"Sixth Sense" star Haley Joel Osment and his sister, "Hannah Montana" star Emily Osment, attended together

Brother-sister pair Haley Joel Osment and Emily Osment appeared together on the 2022 SAG Awards red carpet. They were nominated together for their work on "The Kominsky Method," in the outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series category (the award later went to "Ted Lasso").

Haley, who entered the series after his sister Emily, told Laverne Cox for E! News that he was "happy to be welcomed into the cast," saying that it was a "great group of people to work with."

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Laverne Cox on the SAG Awards red carpet in 2022. E! Red Carpet & Award Shows/YouTube

Laverne Cox accidentally mispronounced "Encanto"

While interviewing Lin-Manuel Miranda for E! News on the SAG Awards red carpet, Laverne Cox accidentally pronounced "Encanto" as "Enchanto." Miranda wrote the music for Disney's newest hit film, which features hits like "We Don't Talk About Bruno" and "Surface Pressure."

"Congrats on 'Enchanto,'" Cox said on the red carpet . "Girl, I'm so happy for you. You deserve it. I am just so thankful for this movie. I've watched it twice, and it's brilliant. Congratulations, have fun tonight, you're everything."

Later, Cox addressed the mispronunciation on Twitter.

"Thank you to everyone who pointed out that I mispronounced 'Encanto' tonight on the red carpet," Cox wrote.

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Laverne Cox on the SAG Awards red carpet. E! News

Cox had another awkward moment with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

Cox also brought up Jada Pinkett Smith's extramarital "entanglement" to Pinkett Smith and her husband Will Smith on the red carpet. Pinkett Smith previously referred to her extramarital relationship with August Alsinsa as an "entanglement" on her show "Red Table Talk."

"Thank you for all the years of joy you've brought us, thank you, we can't wait for more 'Red Table Talk' and more entanglements," Cox said to the couple on the red carpet.

"No more of those," Pinkett Smith replied, laughing with her husband.

"No more entanglements, no more entanglements," Cox said.

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts attend the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 27, 2022. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts made their red-carpet debut as a couple

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts made their first couple's appearance on the SAG Awards red carpet. Crudup was nominated at the awards ceremony for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for his role in "The Morning Show."

The couple, who have been linked since 2017 , previously played husband and wife on the Netflix series "Gypsy," which premiered in 2017 and has since been canceled. They appeared together on the red carpet in matching all-black outfits.

Dagmara Domińczyk, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, and Jeremy Strong accept the award for Ensemble in a Drama Series for 'Succession' onstage during the 28th Annual SAG Awards on February 27, 2022. Rich Fury/Getty Images

"Succession" star Brian Cox wore a mask that said 'F*ck Off' and '#TeamLogan'

For a brief moment onstage while accepting the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, Brian Cox — who plays patriarch Logan Roy in the show — wore a mask that read "#TeamLogan" on one side and "F*ck Off" on the other.

"I don't know if you can read this," Cox said, gesturing to his mask.

"Anyway, never mind. Listen — oh, shit," the actor said as the mask caught on his glasses.

"Fuck off" is Cox's character's de facto catchphrase on "Succession," to the extent that supercuts of him uttering on the show have amassed millions of views on social media .

Selena Gomez at the 2022 SAG Awards. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Selena Gomez went shoeless after falling on the red carpet

When "Only Murders in the Building" star Selena Gomez took to the stage to present the award for outstanding female actress in a supporting role, she did so with bare feet.

The actor, who was wearing black pumps, slipped on the red carpet, taking the heels off in the aftermath in a video captured by Variety.

As Insider previously reported , the heels broke. Gomez didn't repair them or find a new pair before stepping onstage.

"What happened to Selena Gomez's shoes?" journalist Dave Quinn tweeted, along with a video of Gomez holding up her skirt and walking onstage.