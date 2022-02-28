ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s How Many New Business Applications New York Received in 2021

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ICDCX_0eRUYzSP00 Small businesses are an economic pillar in the United States. Businesses with fewer than 500 employees account for two-thirds of net new jobs in the U.S. and generate 44% of economic activity nationwide, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Though small businesses in the U.S. were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with an estimated one-third closing either temporarily or permanently since early 2020, American entrepreneurs appear undeterred.

From January 2021 through January 2022, over 5.8 million applications for new businesses were filed, according to Business Formation Statistics from the U.S Census Bureau - or 1,772 for every 100,000 Americans.

New York accounted for 336,510 of all new business applications filed nationwide over the same period, the fifth most among states. Adjusting for population, however, there were 1,730 applications for every 100,000 people in New York, in line with the national average and the 17th highest among states.

New York saw the most applications submitted in April 2021, at 27,706, while June 2021 marked a low point over the period with just 24,415 new business applications. It is important to note that not all new business applications result in the creation of a new business, and only about 80% of new businesses last for more than a year.

Rank State New business applications per 100,000 people Total new business applications, Jan. 2021-Jan. 2022
1 Wyoming 6,395 37,014
2 Delaware 4,973 48,427
3 Georgia 3,291 349,426
4 Florida 3,183 683,680
5 Nevada 2,384 73,430
6 Mississippi 2,347 69,856
7 Louisiana 2,308 107,292
8 Utah 2,139 68,579
9 Colorado 2,098 120,830
10 Maryland 2,050 123,921
11 South Carolina 2,016 103,781
12 New Jersey 1,998 177,506
13 Montana 1,942 20,761
14 Texas 1,850 536,301
15 North Carolina 1,785 187,229
16 Idaho 1,732 30,952
17 New York 1,730 336,510
18 Arizona 1,693 123,245
19 Illinois 1,686 213,601
20 Virginia 1,658 141,514
21 Alabama 1,653 81,071
22 Michigan 1,627 162,478
23 Oklahoma 1,576 62,351
24 Tennessee 1,488 101,631
25 Missouri 1,488 91,326
26 Arkansas 1,481 44,695
27 Hawaii 1,472 20,839
28 Connecticut 1,437 51,217
29 Ohio 1,428 166,938
30 California 1,425 563,102
31 Indiana 1,393 93,786
32 Pennsylvania 1,335 170,934
33 Washington 1,321 100,567
34 Vermont 1,304 8,138
35 Oregon 1,278 53,900
36 New Mexico 1,274 26,721
37 Minnesota 1,242 70,033
38 South Dakota 1,240 10,972
39 Wisconsin 1,209 70,392
40 Alaska 1,206 8,826
41 Massachusetts 1,190 81,991
42 Rhode Island 1,165 12,341
43 Kentucky 1,145 51,151
44 Kansas 1,139 33,173
45 North Dakota 1,132 8,626
46 New Hampshire 1,094 14,876
47 Maine 1,088 14,626
48 Nebraska 1,078 20,855
49 Iowa 1,018 32,131
50 West Virginia 805 14,435

Community Policy