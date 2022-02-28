22 Best Eye Creams for Bags

Fight under-eye bagginess with one of the rejuvenating products in this article. [ stock ]

Under-eye bags can be downright annoying and embarrassing. You stay up too late, party too hard, or miss your alarm in the morning and the next thing you know is you have unwelcomed baggage under your eyes.

We know that it can be difficult to find the perfect product to treat your bags, which is why we rounded up the best eye creams for bags so you can choose which creams are the best for you.

1. Blu Atlas Restorative Eye Stick

We’ve all been there—one too many late nights and suddenly you wake up with the biggest bags under your eyes. It’s alarming, yes. But it’s treatable. Blu Atlas Restorative Eye Stick calms and soothes the irritated under-eye skin area, so it can nourish and heal itself. This easy-to-use product infuses the skin with rich antioxidants—like Algae Dunaliella Salina, ascorbic acid, and Coffea Canephora.

Your skin will instantly look rejuvenated, rested, and restored after using this gentle, naturally-infused eye stick. Rub the rollerball gently under the eyes daily for the best results. Since this product is so simple to use (you literally just roll it on) and filled with natural ingredients, this is the best eye cream for bags.

2. CeraVe Eye Repair Cream

One of our favorite eye creams, CeraVe Eye Repair Cream will make you look like you’re three cups of coffee into your morning routine—when you’ve actually had none. This gentle eye cream uses ceramides—1, 3, and 6 II—to alleviate stress under the eyes and brighten dull, baggy dark circles.

With CeraVe’s patented MVE controlled-release technology, your skin will feel nourished, refreshed, and firm all day long so you don’t actually have to keep downing the cups of coffee. This product is hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, and fragrance-free which is perfect for sensitive skin types; but anyone can benefit from this rejuvenating eye cream.

3. RoC Multi Correxion Even Tone + Lift Eye Cream

In a perfect world, we’d all have facials daily—making our skins glowy and dewy. Sadly, that’s not the case for many of us. That doesn’t mean you have to subject yourself to unsightly bags and dark circles under your eyes. RoC Multi Correxion Even Tone + Lift Eye Cream will leave your skin looking spa-like.

This gentle eye cream features glycerin and antioxidants that target the five most common signs of aging: wrinkles, discoloration, dryness, dullness, and density loss. In just four weeks, your skin will look and feel firmer, tighter, and refreshed. You can say goodbye to covering up those bags with heavy foundation—you won’t need it. This product is non-greasy, lightweight, and gentle enough to use for any skin type.

4. L’Oreal Paris Dermo-Expertise Eye Defense

How much money and time have you spent trying to find a product that actually gets rid of your under-eye baggage? Probably too much. If you’re anything like us, you want a product that gets the job done for an affordable price. L’Oreal Paris Dermo-Expertise Eye Cream is a soothing, gel-cream that helps soften and smooth out fine lines and wrinkles, brighten and correct dull and dark bags, promote elasticity and firmness, and moisture and nourish the skin.

Formulated with caffeine and hyaluronic acid, your skin will look brand new in no time. Accompany this product with a gentle SPF to fully protect your delicate under-eye skin.

5. LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream Rosehip & Hibiscus Anti-Aging Moisturizer

We think skin care products should leave you, and your wallet, feeling good. Luckily, LilyAna Naturals does just that. LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream Rosehip & Hibiscus Anti-Aging Moisturizer soothes tired, saggy eyes.

With the powers of provitamins A and B5, vitamin E, vitamin C ester, hibiscus flower, rosehip seed oil, and rosemary leaf extract—your skin will receive a cocktail of all the best healing and restorative ingredients.

This eye cream helps brighten dark circles, decrease wrinkles and fine lines, reduce puffiness, and moisturize the skin. This product is lightweight and non-greasy, so it can easily be paired with other skincare products or worn under makeup.

Plus, it’s 100% natural, vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free, paraben-free, sulfate-free, and fragrance-free. Pretty much every harmful ingredient you could think of is not in this gentle eye cream.

6. Collagen Eye Cream Anti-Aging

Aging is a natural part of life and with it comes more bags, wrinkles, and sagginess than you can imagine. Fortunately, there are so many great products out there that help minimize and prevent common signs of aging. Collagen Eye Cream Anti-Aging helps restore the skin’s natural elasticity, which prevents wrinkles, fine lines, crow’s feet, and sagginess.

When your skin is hydrated and moisturized, it doesn’t tend to sag and create the dark, bag-like appearance we all know and hate. This cream infuses deep moisture into your skin, so it can look and feel healthy and restored. Filled with natural and herbal ingredients, this eye cream is non-toxic and non-greasy. Use this product up to two times a day for the best results.

7. Neostrata Restore PHA Eye Cream

Neostrata Restore PHA Eye Cream is one of the best fast-acting eye creams for bags. Infused with powerful and rejuvenating polyhydroxy acid—also known as PHA—hyaluronic acid, and oils—this eye cream brightens and restores dark circles, softens wrinkles and fine lines, moisturize and nourish, reduce puffiness, and restore the skin’s natural protective barrier.

This product is gentle, non-greasy, fragrance-free, and ophthalmologist tested—meaning this cream won’t harm or irritate the eyes. Get some real rest at night knowing your under-eye area doesn’t look so dull, dark, and saggy anymore.

8. The Body Shop Oils of Life Intensely Revitalizing Eye Cream-Gel

If you grew up in the ‘90s, you probably remember going to your local mall and smelling all the body gels and lotions at The Body Shop. A few decades later, this brand is still putting out some of the best skin care and body care products. The Body Shop Oils of Life Intensely Revitalizing Eye Cream-Gel is enriched with some of the finest ingredients on the planet.

Egyptian Black Cumin uses its antioxidants to restore the skin. Chinese Camellia infuses the skin with nutritive oleic acid that helps soothe wrinkles, dark spots, and puffiness. Chilean rosehip, filled with omega 3 and 6, heals and moisturizes the skin. These ingredients are all-natural and non-toxic, which is something you want from a product that is applied so closely to the actual eye. This soothing eye cream is 100% vegan, cruelty-free, silicone-free, and mineral-oil-free. Feel and look like your younger self with this enriching eye cream.

9. Olay Eyes Retinol 24 Night Eye Cream

Olay Eyes Retinol 24 Night Eye Cream gives your saggy, baggy under-eye area some serious treatment. Infused with vitamin B3, retinol, and hydration, this eye cream works long into the night to reduce puffy and baggy eyes, minimize and soften the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, brighten dark spots, and moisturize dry skin.

Take a few dabs of this creamy product and gently massage it onto your tired skin. In just a day, your skin will look rehydrated, brighter, and firmer than before. As a bonus, if you buy this cream from the Amazon link above, you get a week trial size of Olay Whip Light As Air Finish Active Moisturizer. These two products paired together will help your skin look and feel rested and ready to tackle anything.

10. La Roche-Posay Redermic Retinol Anti-Wrinkle Resurfacing Hydrating Cream

La Roche-Posay is one of our favorite skincare brands. They offer some of the best products for any skin type or concern. La Roche-Posay Redermic Retinol Intensive Anti-Wrinkle Resurfacing Hydrating Cream may be a long title, but this product will work even longer throughout the day and the night to get your skin where it needs to be. If under-eye bags are weighing you down, (pun intended) this eye cream will help soothe and soften all your woes.

Formulated with retinol that instantly reduces the appearance of wrinkles, crow’s feet, stress, fatigue, and dark spots—your skin will look hydrated and restored after only one application. Massage this product under the eye, gently using small circular motions to ensure the product is distributed evenly. After using this product consistently, you’ll wonder why you’d ever use anything else ever again. Trust us—it’s just that good.

11. Lancôme Advanced Génifique Wrinkle & Dark Circle Eye Cream

This luxurious, protective cream will help restore the skin’s barrier and reduce under-eye bags. Lancôme Advanced Génifique Wrinkle & Dark Circle Eye Cream is one of the finer things in life. Formulated with Bifidus prebiotic that restores and heals the natural skin barrier against weather and pollutants, hyaluronic acid that intensely moisturizes and hydrates the skin, and vitamin C that brightens and reduces the appearance of dark under-eye bags.

This product is especially beneficial in the wintertime or for those people who live in colder climates where the skin is more prone to cracking and dehydrating. This product is free of parabens, mineral oils, and can be used daily. Even if the weather may be dark and dreary, your eyes don’t have to be. Cozy up in a warm blanket and allow this rejuvenating cream to brighten your under eyes.

12. IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Eye Cream

Most people fear aging mainly because of wrinkles, achy bones, and dark spots under the eyes. If that sounds like you, you need a reliable eye cream that will tackle even the darkest under-eye bags. Luckily, IT Cosmetics has just the thing you need.

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Eye Cream is a luscious, gentle cream that helps reduce swelling, puffiness, dark circles, wrinkles, fine lines, crow’s feet, and dehydration. Infused with rich and hydrating collagen, cucumber extract, and hyaluronic acid—these ingredients work hard to have your skin looking tighter and brighter in only a few uses.

This product is free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates, so you have one less thing to worry about going on your skin. Stop wasting your money on those expensive facials that never work and start spending your money on this rejuvenating eye cream that will zap those dark bags away for good.

13. Peter Thomas Roth Clinical Skin Care Vital - E Microbiome Age Defense Eye Cream

One of the biggest complaints we hear about skincare is that there are too many products out there. No one is able to try every single product available on their skin, and, even if they did, there’s no guarantee it would work for every skin type. That’s where Peter Thomas Roth’s skincare line comes in.

Peter Thomas Roth Clinical Skin Care Vital - E Microbiome Age Defense Eye Cream is an antioxidant-infused eye cream that will handle even the heaviest and darkest of those under-eye bags we know you hate. This product is so well-loved by many different skin types, we just know it will work on you.

Formulated with Gamma E antioxidant technology, butterfly ginger root extract 3%, and syn-eye complex and caffeine—this is the best eye cream for bags for those who want a product that actually works. No frills, no fluff—just a real eye cream with real results.

As a cherry on top, this eye cream is non-toxic and formulated free of harmful chemicals, such as parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. As an extra cherry on top, this product is an Allure Best of Beauty winner. So, what are you waiting for? Go try it out.

14. Murad Environmental Shield Vita-C Eyes Dark Circle Corrector

We’re pretty sure we hate dark circles and bags as much as the next person, which is why we recommend Murad Environmental Shield Vita-C Dark Circle Corrector. This restorative eye cream is infused with some of the most potent vitamin C that will brighten and defuse any dark circles or bags you may have. Red algae and giant kelp extract help soothe tired, stressed eyes by de-puffing the skin and infusing moisture. Cucumber extract helps to soften out wrinkles and fine lines—all while hydrating the skin and restoring the natural barrier.

This product is suitable for all skin types and is vegan, non-toxic, paraben, sulfate, cruelty, and gluten-free. If you’re tired of going through concealer after concealer trying to cover up your under-eye bags, try this eye cream and have your mind blown.

15. Tarte Maracuja C-Brighter Eye Treatment

If you were into skincare or beauty five years ago, we’re sure you’ve probably heard of the cult-classic, beloved maracuja from Tarte. If you haven’t, allow us to introduce you to Tarte Maracuja C-Brighter Eye Treatment—a rich, rejuvenating eye cream that soothes stressed, dark under-eye baggage and restores the skin back to a relaxed state.

Formulated with Tarte’s Maracuja C-Brighter, this antioxidant plant extract will promote elasticity, tightness, firmness, and brightness on your delicate under-eye skin. After only a few uses, you’ll look well-rested and less baggy. Paraben and phthalate-free, this eye cream is suitable and safe for any skin type. Now, go see what all the hype is about for maracuja for yourself. We promise you won’t be disappointed.

16. Saint Jane Beauty Bright Repair Eye Cream

Black, gold, and matte. This sexy little bottle contains some of the best eye creams for bags you can get your hands on. Saint Jane Bright Repair Eye Cream is a lightweight, gentle cream that will tackle the deepest, darkest bags and brighten your under-eye area. 10% vitamin C will help the skin under your eye look brighter, while the vegan collagen helps to blur wrinkles, fine lines, and crow’s feet.

If you really need to unwind, you’ll be happy to know this eye cream contains 500 mg of CBD that helps to soothe and de-puff dry, irritated skin. Plus, we all could use a little CBD every once in a while to calm and restore our body and mind. This product is cruelty-free, gluten-free, vegan, and formulated without the typical harmful chemicals. Go on, try it out and relax.

17. Naturally Serious Zero Baggage Anti-Dark Circle Eye Cream

Most eye creams that claim to target dark circles don’t actually brighten the skin—they simply alter the appearance of dark circles by making them appear smaller. Naturally Serious actually walks the walk and talks the talk.

Naturally Serious Zero Baggage Anti-Dark Circle Eye Cream uses plant-derived sodium phytate to brighten dark circles, leaving your under-eye area looking refreshed and rejuvenated.

Caffeine reduces puffiness and sagginess in the area by tightening the skin. Apple extract and hyaluronic acid help moisturize and hydrate the skin, helping soothe and nourish wrinkles and fine lines. This product is cruelty-free, lightweight, and non-greasy. What are you waiting for?