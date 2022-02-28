ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s How Many New Business Applications Washington Received in 2021

By Samuel Stebbins
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ICDCX_0eRUYvvV00 Small businesses are an economic pillar in the United States. Businesses with fewer than 500 employees account for two-thirds of net new jobs in the U.S. and generate 44% of economic activity nationwide, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Though small businesses in the U.S. were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with an estimated one-third closing either temporarily or permanently since early 2020, American entrepreneurs appear undeterred.

From January 2021 through January 2022, over 5.8 million applications for new businesses were filed, according to Business Formation Statistics from the U.S Census Bureau - or 1,772 for every 100,000 Americans.

Washington accounted for 100,567 of all new business applications filed nationwide over the same period, the 19th most among states. Adjusting for population, however, there were 1,321 applications for every 100,000 people in Washington, lower than the national average and the 18th lowest among states.

Washington saw the most applications submitted in November 2021, at 8,297, while December 2021 marked a low point over the period with just 7,326 new business applications. It is important to note that not all new business applications result in the creation of a new business, and only about 80% of new businesses last for more than a year.

Rank State New business applications per 100,000 people Total new business applications, Jan. 2021-Jan. 2022
1 Wyoming 6,395 37,014
2 Delaware 4,973 48,427
3 Georgia 3,291 349,426
4 Florida 3,183 683,680
5 Nevada 2,384 73,430
6 Mississippi 2,347 69,856
7 Louisiana 2,308 107,292
8 Utah 2,139 68,579
9 Colorado 2,098 120,830
10 Maryland 2,050 123,921
11 South Carolina 2,016 103,781
12 New Jersey 1,998 177,506
13 Montana 1,942 20,761
14 Texas 1,850 536,301
15 North Carolina 1,785 187,229
16 Idaho 1,732 30,952
17 New York 1,730 336,510
18 Arizona 1,693 123,245
19 Illinois 1,686 213,601
20 Virginia 1,658 141,514
21 Alabama 1,653 81,071
22 Michigan 1,627 162,478
23 Oklahoma 1,576 62,351
24 Tennessee 1,488 101,631
25 Missouri 1,488 91,326
26 Arkansas 1,481 44,695
27 Hawaii 1,472 20,839
28 Connecticut 1,437 51,217
29 Ohio 1,428 166,938
30 California 1,425 563,102
31 Indiana 1,393 93,786
32 Pennsylvania 1,335 170,934
33 Washington 1,321 100,567
34 Vermont 1,304 8,138
35 Oregon 1,278 53,900
36 New Mexico 1,274 26,721
37 Minnesota 1,242 70,033
38 South Dakota 1,240 10,972
39 Wisconsin 1,209 70,392
40 Alaska 1,206 8,826
41 Massachusetts 1,190 81,991
42 Rhode Island 1,165 12,341
43 Kentucky 1,145 51,151
44 Kansas 1,139 33,173
45 North Dakota 1,132 8,626
46 New Hampshire 1,094 14,876
47 Maine 1,088 14,626
48 Nebraska 1,078 20,855
49 Iowa 1,018 32,131
50 West Virginia 805 14,435

The Worst States for Black Americans

The May 2020 murder of George Floyd brought the U.S. into an era of racial reckoning. The tragedy, in which an unarmed Black man was killed in broad daylight by a white police officer, sparked global outrage and in the U.S., put racial inequity at the center of the national conversation. From slavery to the […]
This Is the State the Most People Are Moving To

Americans have gone through a period of mass migration over the past year and a half. These migrations have a pattern, and some states have become more popular than others, based on the recently released United Van Lines’ 45th Annual National Movers Study. The state the most people are moving to is Vermont. (These are […]
Where people in South Carolina are moving to most

(Stacker) — The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and […]
Food stamps: Extra SNAP benefits for February 2022

Some states are still suffering due to COVID-19, and they want to be sure their SNAP beneficiaries are cared for with food stamps. This means they’re giving residents the maximum amount they can for benefits during the month of February. A permanent increase was put into place last year...
Is There Such a Thing as Common-Law Marriage in South Dakota?

Is a Common-Law Marriage recognized in South Dakota?. First, let's take a look at what exactly common-law marriage is. The definition of a common-law marriage is a union between two people that is considered valid by both partners but not formally recorded with a state, a religious registry, or celebrated in some type of formal civil or religious service.
Where people in Pennsylvania are moving to most

(Stacker) – The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% […]
This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Pennsylvania

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 928,350 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 284 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Pennsylvania, deaths attributable to the […]
Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Pennsylvania Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 215,677,777 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.9% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In […]
How Missouri’s Population Will Change in the Next 20 Years

Each year, millions of Americans pack up and move to a new state – either for a job, family reasons, a change of climate, or any number of other reasons. Migration and natural population change resulting from births and deaths can cause significant demographic shifts, which have consequences for local economies and governments. Negative or […]
