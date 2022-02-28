ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court wrestles with EPA authority to regulate carbon in major climate dispute

By John Fritze, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court wrestled Monday with one of the most significant climate cases to reach its docket in years, wrangling over whether the Environmental Protection Agency has authority to regulate carbon emissions from power plants.

While the court’s three liberal justices signaled support for the government’s power to impose sweeping restrictions on greenhouse gasses, the court’s six-member conservative bloc was harder to read after more than two hours of oral argument. Nineteen states, led by West Virginia, are challenging the regulations.

The case before the court begins with a Clean Power Plan from President Barack Obama’s administration – never implemented – that would have required states to reduce emissions by shifting power plants away from burning coal. But the questions the court must confront are far deeper: How much authority federal agencies have to regulate absent specific guidance in a law passed by Congress.

That debate has been playing out in a series of cases at the Supreme Court, including recent decisions to block the Food and Drug Administration’s COVID-19 eviction moratorium as well as President Joe Biden’s attempt to require large employers to implement test-or-vaccine requirements to combat the pandemic.

Chairman: Dick Durbin is now at the center of a Supreme Court confirmation fight.

Analysis: Biden's Supreme Court pick forced to share spotlight with Ukraine crisis

The appeal has its genesis in an Obama administration effort in 2015 to significantly reduce power sector emissions to address climate change. The Supreme Court blocked those regulations from taking effect and President Donald Trump’s administration repealed the rules in 2017, easing the requirements on the plants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vlwtk_0eRUYsHK00
Craig Station, near Craig, Colo, one of the largest coal-fired power plants in the West, burns coal mined from leased Bureau of Land Management to generate electricity for several states, including Colorado. Trevor Hughes

With the plan on hold, the legal fight continued. But after Trump took office, the EPA repealed the Obama-era plan. The agency argued that its authority to reduce carbon emissions was limited and it devised a new plan that sharply reduced the federal government’s role in the issue.

New York, 21 other mainly Democratic states, the District of Columbia and some of the nation’s largest cities sued over the Trump plan. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled last year – on the last full day of the Trump administration – and said that the way the Trump administration handled the rollback of the Obama-era rule amounted to a misreading of the 1970 law.

Adding to the unusual nature of the high court’s involvement, the reductions sought in the Obama plan by 2030 already have been achieved through the market-driven closure of hundreds of coal plants.

Because of that, the Biden administration has argued the court should dismiss the case and wait for the new regulations. What the states want, said Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, is a "decision to constrain EPA authority in the upcoming rulemaking." That, she said, is the kind of "advisory opinion" federal courts are not permitted to issue.

But Lindsay See, West Virginia's solicitor general, said that the appeals court handed down a "judgment that brings back to life a rule that hurts us and that takes off the books a rule that benefits us."

A decision is expected before June.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Supreme Court wrestles with EPA authority to regulate carbon in major climate dispute

Comments / 0

Related
MyWabashValley.com

Justices wrestle with EPA power to curb carbon emissions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court wrestled Monday with the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to curb greenhouse gas emissions from the nation’s power plants, a case that could hamstring the Biden administration’s plans to combat climate change. The justices heard more than two hours of arguments...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Colorado State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Court#U S Supreme Court#Appellate Court#The Supreme Court#Bureau Of Land Management
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell says the government spending bill will contain $14 billion for Ukraine. That's more than double where we were a couple weeks ago.

"It needs to be passed quickly," he says, calling negotiations with Democrats like "pulling teeth." What happened: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says negotiators have settled on a $14 billion aid package for Ukraine, meaning that funding proposal has more than doubled from the original ask just a few weeks ago.
FOREIGN POLICY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

407K+
Followers
50K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy