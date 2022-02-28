ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska hospital leaders on continuing COVID impacts

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kNt3Z_0eRUYja100

Although Nebraska has seen a drop in cases and hospitalizations, the Nebraska Hospital Association says that hospitals and healthcare workers are still facing challenges as a result of the pandemic.

This press conference features hospital leaders who will share the latest information from their facilities related to staffing, patient care and how area healthcare workers are coping both mentally and physically.

Speakers on the call include:

Kevin Miller, President, CHI Lakeside and Midlands Hospitals, Omaha/Papillion
Jessica Fisher, CEO, Tri Valley Health System, Cambridge
Megan Connelly, Vice President of Community Pediatrics and Child Health, Children’s Physicians, Omaha
Jeremy Nordquist, President, Nebraska Hospital Association

Watch below or on Facebook :

KMTV 3 News Now

