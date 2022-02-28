Bear Lake senior point guard embraces new role, enjoys final season

Bear Lake senior guard Kalissa Swanson runs the offense against Brethren. (McLain Moberg/News Advocate)

BEAR LAKE – Kalissa Swanson wasn't expecting a coaching change when she entered her senior season, having grown close to Jeff Harthun, who led the Bear Lake girls basketball program for the past six years.

In eighth grade, the two of them made a pact with one another, so when he decided to hand the reigns to Hannah Harrington, the Lakers' longtime assistant, Swanson was surprised.

"I came up for districts, and we did a little pinky promise, and he was like, if you play for me, I will continue out until you graduate," Swanson said. "So, summer came around, it was softball season, and he asked me, 'What would you think if Hannah coached?'

"I was like, instead of you? He said, 'yeah.' I was bummed about it because I knew we made that promise, but I knew he went through a tough year personally with everything that was going on. So, I said, 'I think it would be awesome.'"

In turn, the 18-year-old adjusted well to Harrington's culture change and philosophies.

The transition was less challenging because they'd known each other for a while.

"It's been since she was an elementary schooler, and I helped coach her cousin too," said Harrington. "So, it's been a long time, even when I was in high school. I would say she's a spunky, down-to-earth kid – she's just a natural leader."

Swanson added, "I was excited; I love Hannah and her energy. She just gives her heart and soul to literally anyone. She loves basketball so much, so I knew we were going to be in good hands."

Though, at 1-16, the results haven't been there.

However, Swanson's final year as a Laker pivoted into having fun and understanding her newfound role.

She credits Harrington, saying, 'Hannah wants to change how we look at the game.'

"With high school sports, you are supposed to have fun; that's what it's all about," Swanson said. "I'm guilty of it too, we might get a bad call, and we hold onto it … but that's where she's different. She wants to show everybody that it's high school, let's have fun. And once you are having fun, then you can start to progress your skills because you are having fun – now you are into it.

"There's something to be said about loving it and just having fun."

Swanson, a two-sport athlete at Bear Lake, has developed a mature perception of the teams' current situation.

As a result, she's fully embraced the additional responsibility that comes with being the lone senior.

"It's tough going two seasons without a solid winning streak, but I think … I'm doing it for the future of Bear Lake basketball. If I don't do it, if I were to quit, then maybe these new girls below me would quit too. I want to carry it out. I want them to see that Bear Lake basketball can be something if you just give it a chance."

Her mentality has grown over time, and it's something Harrington witnessed up close.

"She has come leaps and bounds; she's a lot stronger now," said Harrington. "We all have our highs and lows throughout, and she's learned from the good times and the bad times. She's also really humble about it all. She's always been a natural leader, but I don't think she's always wanted to be the leader.

"But people follow her … she's stepped into being that person and being the heart of the team."

Yet, with just the district tournament and beyond remaining, Swanson's time at Bear Lake is coming to an end.

Graduation isn't far off, and in some ways, it's a daunting fact.

"It's scary; I guess you could say," Swanson said. "I've talked to my teammates especially, and there are days where I'm kind of bummed about it, and they are like, 'It's OK, just enjoy the time you have.'

"I know everybody says that, but I think personally, I have been focusing on the end. And it's going to come, so why not focus on the time I have left ... so I can soak it all in before it is over."

Even so, the future is bright.

The Lakers' point guard was accepted to Baker College, located in Cadillac, where she plans to pursue a degree within their veterinary technology program.

"I'm hoping to do that … I'm a huge animal person; I actually have a horse named Rio. After that, depending on where I'm placed, I might try to go into equine dentistry; it's a growing field at the moment, and they need people."