Winter Jam returns to State College with Skillet

By Alexis Loya
 8 days ago

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — Winter Jam is back for the 2022 tour with headliners Skillet and Tauren Wells playing at the Bryce Jordan Center.

On March 4, the Christian music multi-artist “ All Together Now ” tour will kick off and feature performances by KB, Colton Dixon, I am They and NewSong in addition to the headliners. Shane Pruitt will also preach the gospel while Abby Robertson and Bayside Worship lead the pre-jam.

Admission is just $10 cash at the door, and the pre-show begins at 6 p.m. Concert-goers won’t have to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result for COVID-19.

Skillet, best known for songs such as “Whispers in the Dark,” “Hero,” and “Monster” will join with their new album “Dominion.” Meanwhile, Tauren Wells is coming off his hit single, “Famous For,” which won Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year at the 2021 GMA Dove Music Awards.

“We are beyond excited to play Winter Jam again,” John Cooper of Skillet said. “Due to the times we are living in, I think Winter Jam will have more energy, more passion and will be more encouraging than ever before. We’ll be playing new songs from our upcoming record, Dominion, and some of the old fan favorites too. We are ready, the fans are ready — let’s kick off 2022 as a year of victory instead of defeat!”

The annual Winter Jam tour started over 20 years ago by Christian music group NewSong. The tour has stayed true to its original mission of low admission to allow as many people as possible to hear the gospel.

For more information, visit 2022.jamtour.com .

#Bryce Jordan Center#Christian Music#Dominion#Jordan#The Bryce Jordan Center#The Wtaj Newsletter
