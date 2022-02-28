ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buccaneers to bring back classic 'creamsicle' uniforms beginning in 2023

By Tyler Sullivan
CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing back their classic "creamsicle" uniforms and will showcase them during their revived throwback games throughout the season, the team announced on Monday. These uniforms will officially make their return for the 2023 season. The return of these fan-favorite uniforms has been looming for...

www.cbssports.com

