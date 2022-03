Margins have deteriorated for three consecutive years. It has been three very difficult years for Lear Corporation (LEA) as a result of the continuous turbulence in the automotive industry. First, the labor strike of General Motors (GM) in 2019, to which was added a 6% drop in car sales globally for the same year. Then, in 2020, the coronavirus pandemic crisis, causing the paralysis of almost all the economies of the world at different times of the year. Now, after 2021, inflationary pressures, which have been especially hostile in the automotive sector as a result of the semiconductor shortage, are beginning to be felt in the balance sheet.

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO