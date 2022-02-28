Wyoming County Community Health System announces opening of Livingston County Dialysis Center

Wyoming County Community Health System (WCCHS) announces the opening of the Wyoming County Hospital Dialysis Center (WCHDC) located on the first floor of the Livingston County Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation facility, located at 11 Murray Hill Drive, Mt. Morris, NY.

The dialysis center is a joint venture, with Livingston and Wyoming County sharing a much needed service for both Counties.

The WCHDC has a capacity to treat six dialysis patients at one time. Dr. Edwin Anand, Dialysis Medical Director, stated, “We are excited to bring state of the art, safe, high quality dialysis to the area, so that our kidney patients can receive safe care and their dialysis treatment close to home, without the need to travel far.”

Dr. Anand is Board Certified in Internal Medicine/Nephrology and completed his fellowship in Nephrology at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University of Buffalo.

Michael Corcimiglia, Acting CEO of WCCHS, stated, “We continue to expand services and are very pleased to join with Livingston County and offer dialysis services to the people of Wyoming County and the surrounding area.

Stephen Woodruff, Director of Long Term Care at the Livingston County Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, added, “This partnership will provide our residents the opportunity to get these lifesustaining treatments in the comfort of their own living space, in addition to providing the community with a medically necessary service on our beautiful campus. Through partnerships like this, we will continue to bring best-in-class services and procedures to residents here in Livingston County.”

Rebecca Ryan, Wyoming County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman, “We are very excited to open the Wyoming County Hospital Dialysis Center. This is will provide vital, quality care to both Wyoming and Livingston County residents. It is a perfect example of ‘shared services’ producing a state of the art facility with cost-savings and the utmost efficiency built in. This would not have been possible without the dedication, hard work and collaboration of the two county governments and Wyoming County Community Hospital.”

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Anand, please contact the WCCHS Specialty Clinic Office at (585) 786-1555.

