ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, NY

Wyoming County Community Health System announces opening of Livingston County Dialysis Center

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 8 days ago

Wyoming County Community Health System (WCCHS) announces the opening of the Wyoming County Hospital Dialysis Center (WCHDC) located on the first floor of the Livingston County Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation facility, located at 11 Murray Hill Drive, Mt. Morris, NY.

The dialysis center is a joint venture, with Livingston and Wyoming County sharing a much needed service for both Counties.

The WCHDC has a capacity to treat six dialysis patients at one time. Dr. Edwin Anand, Dialysis Medical Director, stated, “We are excited to bring state of the art, safe, high quality dialysis to the area, so that our kidney patients can receive safe care and their dialysis treatment close to home, without the need to travel far.”

Dr. Anand is Board Certified in Internal Medicine/Nephrology and completed his fellowship in Nephrology at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University of Buffalo.

Michael Corcimiglia, Acting CEO of WCCHS, stated, “We continue to expand services and are very pleased to join with Livingston County and offer dialysis services to the people of Wyoming County and the surrounding area.

Stephen Woodruff, Director of Long Term Care at the Livingston County Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, added, “This partnership will provide our residents the opportunity to get these lifesustaining treatments in the comfort of their own living space, in addition to providing the community with a medically necessary service on our beautiful campus. Through partnerships like this, we will continue to bring best-in-class services and procedures to residents here in Livingston County.”

Rebecca Ryan, Wyoming County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman, “We are very excited to open the Wyoming County Hospital Dialysis Center. This is will provide vital, quality care to both Wyoming and Livingston County residents. It is a perfect example of ‘shared services’ producing a state of the art facility with cost-savings and the utmost efficiency built in. This would not have been possible without the dedication, hard work and collaboration of the two county governments and Wyoming County Community Hospital.”

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Anand, please contact the WCCHS Specialty Clinic Office at (585) 786-1555.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Northeast College of Health Sciences celebrates 30 years

The Northeast College of Health Sciences, formerly known as New York Chiropractic College, is celebrating 30 years in business as it looks towards a bright future. The college, located in Seneca Falls, had an enrollment of 689 as of their August 31, 2021 annual report, according to Finger Lakes Times. Students attend the Northeast College of Health Sciences after completing an undergraduate degree at another institution. The college stated in the same report that it hopes to boost enrollment in the near future.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Cayuga County mobile home park to be auctioned off March 10

A Cayuga County mobile home park is being put up for auction following its seizure from a previous owner in 2021. Locust Meadows, located in the Town of Fleming, sits on a 7.8-acre property that was seized by the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office after its owner failed to pay $55,000 in fines, according to The Citizen. The judgement was issued in September of last year.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Livingston County, NY
County
Wyoming County, NY
Livingston County, NY
Government
City
Wyoming, NY
State
Wyoming State
City
Livingston, NY
Wyoming County, NY
Government
FingerLakes1.com

Geneva begins search for next superintendent of schools

The Geneva City School District has begun the process of a superintendent search. The Board of Education is committed to finding the best possible candidate. Before winter break, a survey went out to parents, staff, and administration to assist the district in building a superintendent profile. Guided by extensive initial survey feedback, the board invited selected candidates to submit resumes and conducted first-round interviews over winter break. The board met to review and adjust the candidate profile after the survey closed.
GENEVA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Does Kratom Block Opiates?

Those who have only heard of or taken one or the other often misunderstand Kratom and opiates. It’s even been said that the two are comparable by some. The two products have a lot in common, despite the fact that they are utterly different. Users have come to believe...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Ryan
FingerLakes1.com

Affordable Housing advocates & state lawmakers to host press conference calling for Universal Broadband Access in Affordable Housing

On Friday, March 11, advocates for affordable housing will unveil the findings from a new report and detail how New York State can eliminate the digital divide in the state’s affordable housing stock. The press conference will begin at 11 am and take place at 796 Putnam Avenue in Brooklyn and will be led by the New York State Association for Affordable Housing (NYSAFAH) and HR&A Associates, which conducted the report.
BROOKLYN, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Visum submits plan for apartments on former Ithaca Gun factory site

Visum Development Group has filed a proposal with Ithaca’s Planning & Development Board to construct a multi-family building on site of old Ithaca Gun factory. The plan is to build a four-story, 77-unit apartment complex called “Breeze Apartments,” according to Ithaca Voice. The proposal also includes 77 parking spaces, landscaping, and a scenic overlook open to the public. The total construction cost is estimated to be $16.11 million, according to Visum’s application.
ITHACA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Developer reaches agreement with Canandaigua City Council for Labelon building project

The project to renovate the vacant Labelon building located near Canandaigua City Hall moves forward as developer is given key approval by City Council. The Canandaigua City Council approved a payment in lieu of taxes agreement with Buffalo-based developer Savarino Properties in a 6-3 vote at their Thursday, March 3 meeting, according to the Daily Messenger.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Newark teen touts benefits of NY dairy products as state Dairy Ambassador

Drink your milk. Your Mom told you, and now, Gabby Taylor of Newark is telling you. Taylor is the 2022-23 NY State Dairy Ambassador. She won the competition sponsored by the American Dairy Association North East, the organization that promotes dairy farmers and dairy products in New York and the northeast. Participants were judged on a personal interview, impromptu questions, a prepared speech, a product knowledge exam, writing skills, and informal interaction with others. They were evaluated based on their communications skills and knowledge of the dairy industry. The previous title was Dairy Princess, but the competition is now open to young men, as well.
NEWARK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Health#Dialysis#Community Hospital#Wcchs#Wchdc#The University Of Buffalo#Long Term Care
FingerLakes1.com

Cayuga County winery wins at Syracuse Area Music Awards

Cayuga County’s Colloca Estate Winery won an award at the Syracuse Area Music Awards (SAMMYs) this past Friday. The SAMMYs took place March 3 and 4, 2022 at the Palace Theatre in Syracuse, according to The Citizen. There, Colloca Estate Winery won the People’s Choice Award for Best Venue. The winery hosts live music and entertainment at their Lake Effect Vineyard Stage in the Village of Fair Haven.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Working Families Party endorses Josh Riley for NY-22

In a crowded field of Democratic contenders, the Working Families Party has thrown its support behind Josh Riley for New York’s 22nd congressional district primary . The newly redrawn district includes portions of Cayuga, Ontario, and Seneca counties among others. It also includes the cities of Auburn, Geneva, Ithaca, Cortland, and Syracuse, according to The Citizen. Riley was the only non-incumbent candidate to receive an endorsement from the Working Families Party on Monday, March 7.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Hochul appoints Binghamton professor to African-American History Commission

Binghamton University history professor Anne C. Bailey has been tapped by Governor Kathy Hochul for the New York State 400 Years of African-American History Commission. The commission, according to Bailey, is all about highlighting the lesser-known African-Americans in United States history. Bailey is one of ten New Yorkers appointed to the commission in February 2022.
BINGHAMTON, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

72K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy