If your TV has become less of an actual television and more of a hub for you to plug in all of your streaming devices for access to your favorite services like Disney+, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime Video, it may be time to upgrade your old girl and buy a smart TV that already has all your apps waiting for you in the main menu — or directly on the remote. Amazon's Fire TV system remains one of the most popular on the market today, and its Omni Series is hundreds off in this sale that's just in time for March Madness.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO