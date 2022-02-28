ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackhawks re-assign Slavin, Phillips to Rockford

 8 days ago
The Chicago Blackhawks re-assigned forward Josiah Slavin and defenseman Isaak Phillips to the Rockford IceHogs of the American...

NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks’ Tyler Johnson opens up about ADR surgery

For the last four years, Tyler Johnson hasn't been able to sleep on his stomach. He's been dealing with a neck injury that's prevented him from doing so. Johnson would feel it on some days and not-so-much on others, but it eventually got to a point where he actually convinced himself that everything was normal when, in fact, it wasn't. That all changed in early December when he underwent artificial disc replacement surgery (ADR).
HOCKEY
NBC Sports Chicago

Hawks' line of DeBrincat, Kane and Strome erupt on offense

Blackhawks interim head coach Derek King reunited Alex DeBrincat, Patrick Kane and Dylan Strome on the top line together in search of an offensive spark. Did he ever get it. The trio teamed up for five goals, including three in the first period, and combined for 14 points in Chicago's 8-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at the United Center. It was a total domination.
NHL
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Kane, Hawks rout Ducks in offensive explosion

The Blackhawks routed the Anaheim Ducks 8-3 at the United Center on Tuesday. 1. Alex DeBrincat, Patrick Kane and Dylan Strome were reunited on the top line and boy did they take advantage of it. The three of them combined for 14 points (five goals, nine assists), nine of which came in the first period. When they were on the ice together at even strength, the Blackhawks led in shot attempts (19-10), shots on goal (13-7), scoring chances (11-6) and goals for (5-1), per Natural Stat Trick. Domination.
NHL
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Hawks allow 3 goals in 32 seconds, lose to Lightning

The Blackhawks fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-3 at the United Center on Sunday. 1. The Blackhawks, leading 2-1, were absolutely buzzing on their second power-play of the game until Alex DeBrincat was whistled for tripping, which was the wrong call because he touched the puck first. They had five shot attempts, four shots on goal and four scoring chances in only 1:13 of action on the man advantage before the penalty nixed the rest of it. It clearly changed the momentum of the game because Tampa scored two goals in a span of 91 seconds immediately after DeBrincat came out of the box. Tough swing of events.
NHL
Josiah
NBC Sports Chicago

Montgomery found Sox connections in his family, home town

GLENDALE, AZ – When Colson Montgomery was in Denver this past summer for the MLB draft and All-Star Game, he experienced the Rocky Mountains, as well as a bearded, burly White Sox pitcher who may have looked like he had just trekked in from the wilderness, but was in town for the All-Star Game.
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Ex-Cub, 2016 champ Szczur announces retirement

It took six years, but Matt Szczur is going home, and he's taking his bat with him. Szczur, the ex-Cubs outfielder and 2016 champ who also became known for his artwork capturing key moments from the World Series run, announced his retirement Monday through his new art series. Szczur, a...
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Crying poor no more: Cubs kick baseball bucks to Chelsea?

What’s the difference between a Russian oligarch and an American oligarch?. Fans of Chelsea F.C. might be about to find out if the Ricketts family is successful in a bid to buy the English Premier League franchise. For all their talk about “biblical” losses during the pandemic and empty-pockets...
MLB
UPI News

Bryant clinches NCAA tourney spot after fan brawl, blowout of Wagner

March 9 (UPI) -- Bryant beat Wagner by 27 points in the NEC tournament title game, which featured a delayed ending due to a second half fan brawl in the stands, but clinched a spot in the 2022 Division 1 NCAA men's basketball tournament. Bulldogs guard Peter Kiss led all...
NBC Sports Chicago

Hendriks wants to fight for players' rights, compensation

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks participated in a bullpen session Tuesday at Bell Bank Park in Mesa, Arizona, presented by the MLB Players' Association. The MLBPA set up the camp for players like Hendriks to work out after the league announced the postponement of Opening Day last week. MLB...
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls

With just over one month remaining in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, every game is critical. That’s the case yet again on Monday night, as the Chicago Bulls are set to visit the Philadelphia 76ers.. The Bulls and Sixers rank fourth and second, respectively, in the Eastern Conference entering Monday’s game – and a playoff matchup could be in the cards.
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs' Heuer undergoes Tommy John surgery

Cubs reliever Codi Heuer underwent Tommy John surgery on his pitching elbow, suffering the injury during an independent workout not supervised by the team. It appeared he underwent the surgery this week, having posted a photo to his Instagram Tuesday showing him in a hospital bed, apparently post-op, with a brace protecting his right elbow.
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

9 observations: Embiid hands Bulls fifth straight loss

The Chicago Bulls dropped their fifth straight game Monday night, falling 121-106 to the 76ers in a contest that clinched a season-series sweep for Philadelphia. And the trajectory felt all too familiar. Here are nine observations:. 1. Nikola Vučević was a last-second scratch with a hamstring strain, clearing the way...
NBA
Chicago Blackhawks
NBC Sports Chicago

Javonte Green making name for self, regardless of role

When the Chicago Bulls just beat the March 2021 trade deadline to expand the trade to a three-team deal, Javonte Green likely represented the least known of the new acquisitions. Daniel Theis had carved out a reputation as a physical defensive presence with stretch shooting ability during his three-and-a-half seasons...
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

Calvin Ridley suspended for 2022 season for betting on games

Calvin Ridley's 2022 season is over before it even started. The Atlanta Falcons wide receiver has been suspended indefinitely through at least the 2022 season for betting on games during the 2021 season, the league announced Monday. He can apply for reinstatement no sooner than Feb. 15, 2023. Ridley missed...
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears tender Mustipher, Horsted and Simmons

The Bears announced on Tuesday that they’re bringing back three players next season: Sam Mustipher, Jesper Horsted and Lachavious “Pig” Simmons. All three players are exclusive rights free agents, so they can’t negotiate with other teams since the Bears offered them at least a minimum qualifying offer.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: LeBron 'badly wanted' Lakers to re-sign Caruso

It's well-documented at this point that, before signing with the Chicago Bulls, Alex Caruso had his sights set on a return to the Los Angeles Lakers. Caruso spent the first four seasons of his NBA career, and won a title in 2020, with the franchise, after all. But ultimately, luxury-tax...
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

Donovan points finger inward after fifth straight loss

PHILADELPHIA — Consistency is a word you hear often from players about Billy Donovan. He’s matter of fact and direct in his approach whether the news he’s processing or delivering is good or bad. Lately, it’s been the latter as the Chicago Bulls are on a season-high,...
NBA
Fightful

NXT Championship Changes Hands On 3/8 NXT 2.0

On March 8, Bron Breakker put the NXT Championship on the line against Dolph Ziggler and Tommaso Ciampa. Breakker teamed up with Ciampa last Tuesday and yesterday on WWE Raw, defeating Dolph and Robert Roode both times. The match saw each man come close to winning on numerous occasions, but...
WWE
