Blackhawks re-assign Slavin, Phillips to Rockford

The Blackhawks fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-3 at the United Center on Sunday. 1. The Blackhawks, leading 2-1, were absolutely buzzing on their second power-play of the game until Alex DeBrincat was whistled for tripping, which was the wrong call because he touched the puck first. They had five shot attempts, four shots on goal and four scoring chances in only 1:13 of action on the man advantage before the penalty nixed the rest of it. It clearly changed the momentum of the game because Tampa scored two goals in a span of 91 seconds immediately after DeBrincat came out of the box. Tough swing of events.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO