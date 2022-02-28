ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Bryson DeChambeau Withdraws from Arnold Palmer Invitational

By Bob Harig
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 9 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. -- Bryson DeChambeau will not defend his Arnold Palmer Invitational title after all.

After his management team said last week he was doing everything he could to return at the Bay Hill Club, DeChambeau announced in a video statement posted by the PGA Tour that he’s not ready to comeback from injuries that have kept him out.

“It’s a tough decision right now,’’ he said. “I have a lot of work to do to get everything back in order for this week. I feel it’s too short of a time to get back to 100 percent capacity. I don’t want to go out there and hurt myself even more. I don’t want to come back early and have to take more time off.’’

DeChambeau, 28, who won last year’s tournament in an exciting weekend duel with Lee Westwood, has just four top-10 finishes since that win and no victories. He has dropped from fifth in the world to 12th.

After a tie for 25th at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, DeChambeau elected not to play the Sony Open. He returned at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he missed the cut and appeared to be favoring his left hand and hip. A week later, he withdrew following the first round of the Saudi International and has not played since, skipping the Genesis Invitational, where he was scheduled to compete.

DeChambeau attempted to downplay in a social media post that his injuries had anything to do with weight or speed training and that everyone needs “to chill.’’

In his statement Monday, DeChambeau said he hopes to be ready for the Players Championship next week.

“I want to get out there as soon as possible,’’ he said. “It’s just not ready yet.’’

