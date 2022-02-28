Ukrainian Oleksandr Zinchenko to play for Manchester City against Peterborough

dpa

Manchester City and Ukrainian utility left back Oleksandr Zinchenko was visibly emotional ahead of Saturday's game against Everton that the reigning Premier League champions won 1-0 as players from both clubs and fans offered their support for the 25-year-old's home country amid the disturbing Russian invasion.

Zinchenko remained an unused substitute for Saturday's victory, but Rob Dawson of ESPN and Jamie Jackson of The Guardian note that City boss Pep Guardiola told reporters Monday he intends to select the defender for Tuesday's FA Cup fifth-round match versus Peterborough United.

"[He will be] absolutely fine," Guardiola said of Zinchenko. "I think it will be good for him to play and show the reason why he is here. He is a magnificent player [and] needs to play football."

Per Jackson, Zinchenko would become the first Premier League-based Ukrainian player to take the pitch for a competitive match since the start of the Russian invasion last week. Like Zinchenko, Everton’s Vitaliy Mykolenko stayed an unused substitute on Saturday. Meanwhile, Andriy Yarmolenko of West Ham United has been given compassionate leave by his employer.