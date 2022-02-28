ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewer, ME

Brewer Woman Charged with OUI After Driving the Wrong Way on I-95

By Cindy Campbell
 8 days ago
A Brewer woman is facing charges after driving the wrong way on I-95 while allegedly intoxicated. Maine State Police began receiving reports of a wrong-way driver at approximately 10 PM. Wednesday, February 23. Trooper Bean responded to the calls and reportedly stopped the driver near the...

Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

